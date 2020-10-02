Every Xbox Game Pass Game Leaving Soon
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One, PC, and Android have been adding some great games. For example, just yesterday they added they added DOOM Eternal. That said, in addition to regularly adding games, Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate regularly lose games. And that's just the price you pay for a constantly evolving library of games. Fortunately for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, the next wave of departures is big game free. However, there are some quality games leaving, including one of 2018's most underrated games
As always, it's unclear when and if any of these games will return. Typically, once a game leaves, it's gone. However, there's no written rule about games being unable to return once they leave. That said, this isn't common, so if any game below tickles your fancy, be sure to hop on it sooner rather than later.
As for the games leaving, they are all leaving on October 15, which means until October 15, they are available to purchase with a 20 percent discount for being in the Xbox Game Pass library. Of course, this offer is only extended to subscribers.
Below, you can check out every game leaving Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate on October 15. This includes not only a trailer for each game, but a description and information about what platform's it's available on.
State of Mind
About: State of Mind is a futuristic thriller game delving into transhumanism. The game explores themes of separation, disjuncture and reunification, in a world that is torn between a dystopian material reality and a utopian virtual future.
Saints Row IV Re-Elected
About: After saving the world from a terrorist attack the leader of the 3rd Street Saints is elected to become President of the United States. Things go reasonably well until an alien warlord named Zinyak attacks the white house and abducts his entire cabinet. Now stuck inside a reality bending simulation, the President and the Saints fight to save themselves, Earth, and the entire galaxy... if that all sounds crazy to you, trust us: we’re just getting started.
Metro 2033 Redux
About: In 2013 the world was devastated by an apocalyptic event, annihilating almost all mankind and turning the Earth's surface into a poisonous wasteland. A handful of survivors took refuge in the depths of the Moscow underground, and human civilization entered a new Dark Age. The year is 2033.
Minit
About: Minit is a peculiar little adventure played sixty seconds at a time. Journey outside the comfort of your home to help unusual folk, uncover countless secrets, and overcome dangerous foes, all in hopes of lifting a rather unfortunate curse that ends each day after just one minute.
Felix the Reaper
About: Felix The Reaper is a challenging and strict 3D puzzle game about bringing humans into deadly situations. You are Felix, the ever-dancing bringer of death, who just so happens to be dangerously in love with Life.
