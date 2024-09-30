Xbox Game Pass Ends September Losing One of Its Best Games

Right at the end of September, Xbox Game Pass has bled nine games across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. And some of these nine Xbox Game Pass games are notable. In fact, one is no doubt one of the best games available via the subscription service. Meanwhile, a popular survival game and a popular AAA game are also now gone.

For those out of the loop, the following nine games have left Xbox Game Pass: Gotham Knights, Let's Build a Zoo, Loop Hero, My Time At Portia, PAW Patrol Grand Prix, Pheonix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season, The Walking Dead: Season Two, and Valheim. Some of this is obviously filler, but there are some notable games.

Gotham Knights is obviously a notable departure. That said, while a AAA game that has sold well, it wasn't received that well. Valheim was ultra popular at one point, but not as much in 2024. Meanwhile, Pheonix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy certainly has some nostalgia. The best game here though is no doubt The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season, which as Wikipedia notes, is often considered a pioneer in the space and one of the best of all time. The second season doesn't have the same reputation, but the first season can be enjoyed as a singular experience, and it is worth checking out.

Now that these games are gone, the 20 percent discount made available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers is also gone. As for when or if any of these games will ever return to Xbox Game Pass, who knows. There is no rule against this happening, but it is not common. When it does, it is usually only the very popular or acclaimed games.

About the Game:

"The Walking Dead is a five-part game series set in the same universe as Robert Kirkman's award-winning comic book series. Play as Lee Everett, a convicted criminal, who has been given a second chance at life in a world devastated by the undead. With corpses returning to life and survivors stopping at nothing to maintain their own safety, protecting an orphaned girl named Clementine may offer him redemption in a world gone to hell.

