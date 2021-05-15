Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Have One More Day to Play Several Great Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are losing three games by the end of the day, and turns out, all three games are pretty great. The most notable of these three games is probably Final Fantasy IX, which debuted back in 2000 via the PS1 and Square Enix. Not only is it widely considered one of the best games of 2000, but one of the best role-playing games on PS1.

The next most notable of these three games is probably Alan Wake, an action-adventure and cult-classic that hit back in 2010 via Remedy Entertainment and Xbox. While Xbox published the game at the time, the former actually owns the IP, which is why it was not a permanent addition like most games published by Xbox.

The third and final game came out back in 2014 via Amplitude Studios and Sega, and that's Dungeon of the Endless, a roguelike tower defense game that isn't as critically-acclaimed as the other two games departing, but does have its fans.

All three games will be gone as of tomorrow, and right now there's no word on when or if any of them will return. Whatever the case, as long as each is still available, each is also available to purchase with a 20 percent discount (for subscribers).

Below, you read more about each game, as well as peep a trailer of each game: