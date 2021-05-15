Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Have One More Day to Play Several Great Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are losing three games by the end of the day, and turns out, all three games are pretty great. The most notable of these three games is probably Final Fantasy IX, which debuted back in 2000 via the PS1 and Square Enix. Not only is it widely considered one of the best games of 2000, but one of the best role-playing games on PS1.
The next most notable of these three games is probably Alan Wake, an action-adventure and cult-classic that hit back in 2010 via Remedy Entertainment and Xbox. While Xbox published the game at the time, the former actually owns the IP, which is why it was not a permanent addition like most games published by Xbox.
The third and final game came out back in 2014 via Amplitude Studios and Sega, and that's Dungeon of the Endless, a roguelike tower defense game that isn't as critically-acclaimed as the other two games departing, but does have its fans.
All three games will be gone as of tomorrow, and right now there's no word on when or if any of them will return. Whatever the case, as long as each is still available, each is also available to purchase with a 20 percent discount (for subscribers).
Below, you read more about each game, as well as peep a trailer of each game:
Alan Wake (Console and PC)
"When the wife of the best-selling writer Alan Wake disappears on their vacation, his search turns up pages from a thriller he doesn't even remember writing. A Dark Presence stalks the small town of Bright Falls, pushing Wake to the brink of sanity in his fight to unravel the mystery and save his love."
Dungeon of the Endless (Cloud, Console, and PC)
"Dungeon of the Endless is a rogue-like dungeon-defense game, in which the player and their team of heroes must protect the generator of their crashed ship while exploring an ever-expanding dungeon, all while facing waves of monsters and special events as they try to find their way out."
Final Fantasy IX (Console and PC)
"Zidane and the Tantalus Theater Troupe have kidnapped Princess Garnet, the heir of Alexandria. To their surprise, however, the princess herself yearned to escape the castle. Through a series of unusual circumstances, she and her personal guard, Steiner, fall in with Zidane and set out on an incredible journey. Meeting unforgettable characters like Vivi and Quina along the way, they learn about themselves, the secrets of the Crystal, and a malevolent force that threatens to destroy their world."
Other Games Leaving Today
- Hotline Miami (PC)
- Plebby Quest: The Crusades (PC)
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 (PC)