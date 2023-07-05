Xbox Game Pass Adds GTA 5 and More New Games

Xbox revealed the first wave of Xbox Game Pass games for July 2023 this week with a familiar name among the list: Grand Theft Auto 5. The GTA sensation that's come and gone from Xbox Game Pass more than once in the past has now been added back to the subscription service as of July 5th where it'll be available on consoles and via cloud gaming, but it's not part of the PC Game Pass collection. Other games are coming to that platform, however, with six additional games beyond GTA 5 coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next week or so.

Grand Theft Auto 5 was on Xbox Game Pass years ago, but it was removed from the catalog of games back in 2020 within the span of around four months. It was brought back the year afterwards but was removed once more after sticking around for again only four-ish months. All this goes to say that it wouldn't be surprising to see the GTA game removed from Xbox Game Pass in the next couple of months since that's the way things seem to have gone in the past, but for now, it's here for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S owners as well as those who play via cloud gaming.

Accompanying GTA 5 this month are several more games that'll be added to Xbox Game Pass, two of which are day-one releases. More details on what games we'll see added as well as the dates they'll arrive and the platforms they'll be playable on can be found below:

New Xbox Game Pass Games for July 2023

Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud and Console) – Available today

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available today

McPixel 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 6

Common'hood (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 11

Insurgency: Sandstorm (PC) – July 11

Exoprimal (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 14 (Day-one release)

Techtonica (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 18 (Day-one release)

The Cave (Cloud and Console) – July 18

Of course, the arrival of some games means that others will be removed, so be sure to play those until they're gone to make sure you're not missing out on any sleeper hits.