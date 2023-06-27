Xbox Game Pass Adds Two Hidden Gems at Once

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained access to two hidden gems that may not have previously been on their radar. For many Game Pass members, the reason they likely stay subscribed to the service is because of Xbox's own first-party releases. Titles like Hi-Fi Rush, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport all landing on Game Pass the moment they arrive is a deal that's almost too good to pass up if you're in the Xbox ecosystem. If you really want to get your money's worth with XGP, though, it's often the hidden gems that really make Microsoft's gaming platform that much more valuable.

Available to download now, Game Pass has today added both F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch and Bramble: The Mountain King. In the case of F.I.S.T., this Metroidvania title is actually a day-one addition to Game Pass as today happens to mark the first time that it has become available on Xbox Series X/S. Originally, F.I.S.T. launched back in 2021 and was met with widespread acclaim from those that played it. When looking at Steam, it currently boasts a "Very Positive" rating from users, which is quite impressive.

As for Bramble: The Mountain King, it has received similar praise from fans. This adventure title launched a few months back in April 2023 and was quickly lavished with adoration from those who gave it a spin. In fact, Bramble boasts an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating on Steam from users, which is the highest such score that the PC platform gives out. So while both of these new additions to Xbox Game Pass may have flown under the radar, they're each clearly worth checking out if you have free time.

To learn more about F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch and Bramble: The Mountain King, you can find descriptions and trailers for each game down below.

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch

"F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch is a Metroidvania action game featuring exploration, intense combat, and challenging platforming.

Six years ago, the Machine Legion invaded and colonized the Torch City, which was originally inhabited by animals. Rayton, the former soldier in the resistance war, has been living in seclusion since then. After his friend is forcibly arrested, Rayton reclaims his mechanical fist and steps to his journey fighting back. And he never expects that he has been involved in a bigger scheme between the mafia, the rebellion, and the legion."

Bramble: The Mountain King

"Bramble: The Mountain King takes you on a gripping and unsettling journey through stunning environments. Take on the role of Olle, a young boy setting off to rescue his sister, kidnapped by a dreaded troll. Not everything in Bramble is exactly how it seems – in this strange land with creatures big and small, you must be careful when to approach and when to hide. Many hungry and spiteful beasts lurk in these forests and caves. Watch your step."