Xbox Game Pass Has 3 New Day One Games (Including a New Exclusive)

Following the substantial price increase of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft has to justify the new $30 price point to both current and future subscribers. If you are subscribed to the most expensive tier of the subscription service, it is for access to the day-one games. To this end, Microsoft is investing more in more in a steady flow of day-one games. This week, it has had three of them.

As always, there is no indication how long the games will be available via Xbox Game Pass, except for one, which is a new Xbox Series X exclusive from Xbox Game Studios. This is a permanent addition. Meanwhile, as long as each game below is available via Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can score an exclusive 20% discount when purchasing each.

Keeper

Keeper is a brand new Xbox Series X console exclusive from developer Double Fine Productions and Xbox Game Studios. It is a puzzle adventure game where you play as a forgotten lighthouse newly awakened and being drawn to a mountain in the middle of the island. The game is your journey to this mysterious place, accompanied by a spirited seabird.

Reviews for the new Xbox Series X exclusive game are still coming in, as it just released yesterday, but right now, it has a solid 78 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, our official review has substantial praise for the “very odd” new adventure from Double Fine Productions, as evidenced by our 4.5 out of 5 score.

Pax Dei

Pax Dei is a vast sandbox MMO from developer Mainframe Industries, which has debuted with the new release. The new MMO has actually been available since the start of the year via Steam Early Access, but its full release only came this week. It currently does not have a Metacritic score, and it is only available on PC.

Pax Dei is a pretty standard medieval fantasy MMO, however, it does have some unique mechanics we wrote about when it initially released. In short, it puts a huge emphasis on home building, player-driven economies, and player-driven politics.

BALL x PIT

BALL X PIT is a new brick-breaker meets base-building survival game from developer Kenny Sun and publisher Devolver Digital. And it is actually the highest-rated game of this trio of new Xbox Game Pass day one games. To this end, it has an 88 on Metacritic and a whopping 96% approval rating on Steam.

In the new highly-rated indie game, you control heroes who have been given the task of plunging as deep as possible into a bottomless pit of monsters. To what end? To collect treasures from the fallen “Ballbylon” empire, of course. We had substantial praise for the new Vampire Survivors/Arkanoid hybrid in our official review of it.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or check out the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. Will you be checking out any of these new day-one Xbox Game Pass games?