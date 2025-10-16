Xbox Game Pass Has a New Day One Game and It’s a Fantasy MMO

Microsoft added a new Xbox Game Pass day-one game yesterday, and it has another today. Where yesterday’s was a small indie game, today’s new day-one game is a fantasy MMO. Unfortunately, for those on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, the MMO is PC-only, which means this new addition is limited to PC Game Pass. That said, judging by user reviews for the game, console users may not be missing out on much.

Yesterday, BALL x PIT was released and made available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC the moment it did. And this game has been seeing glowing user reviews, as evidenced by its “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating and 96% approval on Steam. This is a brick-breaking, base-building survival roguelike, though. If you are more of an MMO person, then you may want to check out today’s new Xbox Game Pass day one game: Pax Dei.

About the Game

Pax Dei is a social sandbox MMO with a fantasy medieval setting from developer Mainframe Industries, which have debuted with the release. Meanwhile, if you are wondering how a game just released today already has over 3,000 user reviews, it is because it’s been in early access since June 18, 2024.

With 3,077 user reviews, Pax Dei boasts a “Mixed” rating, thanks to only a 54% approval rating. And this is our best insight into its quality, considering it does not have a Metacritic score. However, if you read most of the negative reviews for the MMO, they feature complaints over monetization and other facets of the game that have nothing to do with the actual game, which many, on the contrary, seem to be enjoying.

For those not deterred by its “Mixed” rating on PC, Pax Dei is a pretty typical fantasy MMO that mixes medieval Europe with high fantasy. What makes Pax Dei stick out in the genre, though, is that everything is crafted by players from the walls around towns, to the shops in said towns, to the items the shops sell. Even the villages are created by players. There is also a very robust home builder in the game. As a feature, this isn’t so unique in the MMO genre, but the complexity of the system is. To this end, the home building system is so deep that you have to account for things like “structural integrity.” And this can limit creativity at times, but Pax Dei often prioritizes immersion, despite its magical setting.

Within Xbox Game Pass, Pax Dei is a pretty unique addition, as the subscription service doesn’t have many MMOs, and the ones it does have are older, like The Elder Scrolls Online, Black Desert, and Fallout 76 if you count its MMO elements. That said, if Pax Dei doesn’t tickle your fancy, Xbox Game Pass did recently add another medieval game, which is proving very popular.

