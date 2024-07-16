Xbox Game Pass Adding 3 More Day One Games

Xbox announced three more Xbox Game Pass games coming to the service in July, and while all three games couldn’t be more different from another, they’ve at least all got one thing in common: they’re brand new. Each of the next three games being added to the subscription catalog are all day one releases that’ll be available in both the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscriptions right away when they’re released. These games will all be out soon, too, which means there’s still more time for additional games to be added this month as well.

The three games being added next are Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Dungeons of Hinterberg, and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. The first of those is one you’ve likely heard of based on how it’s been promoted over the past few weeks, but each of them will be newly released and ready to be played this week when they’re added.

Those first two games, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn and Dungeons of Hinterberg, will both be available on consoles, PC, and via cloud gaming on July 18th while Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will be available on the same platforms on July 19th. More on each of those games can be found below:

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

The Door to the Great Below has been opened unleashing the Gods and their armies of the Dead. The lands of Kian are besieged, the city of Dawn is on the brink of destruction. It’s time for the Coalition army to fight back. Embrace vengeance, gunpowder and magic as you embark on an epic journey to defeat the Gods, close the door and retake the world.

Dungeons of Hinterberg

Welcome to Hinterberg, a new tourist hotspot in the idyllic Austrian Alps! You play as Luisa, a burnt-out law trainee taking a break from her fast-paced corporate life to conquer the Dungeons of Hinterberg. There are plenty of dungeons to find and adventures to be had in Hinterberg – will Luisa be sent packing on her first day, or remain to become a Master Slayer? Only one way to find out…

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

“Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a unique Japanese-inspired, single player Kagura Action Strategy game. The game takes place on a mountain covered by defilement. During the day, purify the villages and prepare yourself for sundown. During the night, protect the Maiden against the hordes of the Seethe. Repeat the day and night cycle until you cleanse the mountain of defilement and return peace to the land.”