Xbox Game Pass Is Adding 8 More Games

Microsoft is adding eight new games to its Xbox Game Pass service soon with the first three coming tomorrow and the others following a week later. This latest batch of new Game Pass games encompasses a variety of interests from smacking down zombies to simulating your own Harvest Moon-like experience. Microsoft announced the list of games on Wednesday that are being added soon along with the dates that they’ll come to the subscription.

The eight games included in this month’s Xbox Game Pass drop are Middle-earth: Shadow of War, My Time at Portia, Undertale, Blazing Chrome, Dead Rising 4, LEGO City Undercover, Timespinner, and Unavowed. You’ll see those first three as part of the service on July 4th while the others will be added on July 11th, according to the dates provided by the Twitter account dedicated to all things Xbox Game Pass.

Fitting this many upcoming games into a single tweet was no easy task pic.twitter.com/yOMQ2suA1q — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 3, 2019

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – 7/4​

My Time at Portia – 7/4​

Undertale – 7/4​

Blazing Chrome – 7/11​

Dead Rising 4 – 7/11​

LEGO City Undercover – 7/11​

Timespinner – 7/11​

Unavowed – 7/11 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 3, 2019

To make way for these games, other titles will be leaving the Game Pass service as they periodically do. Those games can be found below along with the dates that they’ll be gone, the first of them leaving on July 9th. There’s a Dead Rising game and a LEGO adventure in this list as well, so if you didn’t get enough time with them since they’ve been included in the service, you can at least play their successors in the next lineup.

Aftercharge (July 9)

Warhammer Vermintide 2 (July 10)

LEGO Movie: The Videogame (July 16)

Dandara (July 31)

Dead Rising 2 (July 31)

Hitman Season 1 (July 31)

Metal Slug XX (July 31)

Defense Grid: The Awakening (July 31)

Hexic 2 (July 31)

Iron Brigade (July 31)

The Xbox Wire announcement that detailed the lists of games coming and going also reminded subscribers that the technical test for Gears 5 will be playable this month.

“On top of all those games, you can be among the first to play the new Gears 5 Versus mode this month during the Gears 5 Tech Test. All current Xbox Game Pass members get access, with no preorder required! If you’re not a member yet, you can snag your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just one buck. That’s right, just $1.”

Look for the first new games on Xbox Game Pass to be added tomorrow with others and the Gears 5 test coming later in the month.