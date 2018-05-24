Xbox Game Pass Adds Six New Titles For June

We know that State of Decay 2 is out now and most gamers have their hands full with that one but in case you were looking to take a break from killing off hordes of zombies with your Game Pass membership, a few new titles have been added to the library! Re-live the classics with the Mega Man Legacy Collection, or take to the wasteland with Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut – there are several new titles to choose from to play for free!

How the Xbox Game Pass works is that it allows players to enjoy unlimited access to over one hundred great Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles for only $9.99 per month, including fan-favorites like including exclusives like Halo, Gears of War, and Fable. With so many games to discover and download, your Xbox experience will never be the same.

Play games across multiple genres, from action/adventure and family favorites to shooters, sports, puzzle games, and more. And with new titles added every month, you’ll always have a wide selection of great games to choose from.

Download games directly to your console and play online or offline in full-fidelity, without any streaming or connectivity issues. Whether it’s a new story to immerse yourself in or an old journey you’re eager to revisit, experience your games as they were intended.

Love an Xbox One game and want to own it? Interested in an add-on or Season Pass for a title you’re playing in the Xbox Game Pass catalog? Save 20% on Xbox One game purchases and 10% on all related add-ons, but only while the base game is currently in the catalog. Xbox 360 games do not qualify for discounts.

So what’s being added? Let’s dive right in!

Next Up Hero

Next Up Hero, as per Steam, “is a Gauntlet-style dungeon crawler starring hand-drawn heroes that hack, slash, shoot, drum, boomerang, jet, and explode their way through Ventures. Choose your Hero (and/or invite a friend to co-op) and start rolling dungeons, gearing out, and maxing your stats against the vile monsters known as the Ceaseless Dirge.”

Defeated the bosses? Craft your own dungeon for the community

Dungeon defeated? Do it on Insane!

You did that? Then Min-Max your favorite character.

You seriously did all that? Try it again with your favorite co-op partner.

Dungeon Maker Mode: Fancy yourself a game designer? Let’s see what you got. Craft a savage dungeon, and challenge the community to beat it. If they beat the dungeon, they get to keep a rare piece of loot. If they fail, the treasure is yours.



Perma-Permadeath: Death is so permanent in Next Up Hero that your “echo” remains for the next player to raise. People die a lot in Next Up Hero, so you can resurrect up to 20 AI followers!



Mixer Interactive Enabled: It’s Hero vs. Dirge powered by Mixer Interactive. Spectators can control the echo army, helping the hero survive the flood, or buff the Dirge enemies, slowing and freezing the player.

MotoGP 17

“Enjoy maximum entertainment with all the bikes, teams and tracks of the official Championship. Try the new Managerial Career mode and put yourself in the shoes of a team manager, trying to make the right choices both on the track and off it. Play online against the best players, or join forces with your most skilled friend. Get on the track and start your race to victory in the new cooperative mode.”

This particular game is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC and is great for those that like fast-paced racing games!

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

“Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 is bursting with additional content, from time trials and remix challenges with online leaderboards, to a music player and an extensive gallery of rare illustrations. Also included are the additional modes originally released as DLC for Mega Man 9 and 10, featuring extra stages and playable characters. For anyone who wants a little extra help with these challenging classic platformers, you now have the option to reduce the amount of damage received.

The Blue Bomber is back in this second collection of classic Capcom titles! Featuring faithful reproductions of Mega Man 7, 8, 9, & 10, this collection spans the iconic series’ evolution and retro revolution. Take on the nefarious Dr. Wily and his diverse Robot Masters in these timeless 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit adventures!”

The Technomancer

“The Technomancer is a sci-fi RPG set on Mars, featuring dynamic combat and an epic story line, where your choices will affect the fate of the Red Planet. You are a Technomancer, a formidable warrior harnessing destructive electrical powers. Embark on a perilous journey across a planet torn apart by conflict and infested with mutant creatures.



Travel with your companions, choosing between diplomacy, combat or trickery to resolve quests. Gain experience to level up your character, and learn new skills or upgrade perks across 4 unique skill trees. Loot, buy and craft more powerful equipment and weaponry for yourself and teammates, to stand a chance of surviving!



Only you can forge the destiny of Mars.”

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

“The Wasteland’s hellish landscape is waiting for you to make your mark… or die trying. With over 80 hours of gameplay, you will deck out your Desert Ranger squad with the most devastating weaponry this side of the fallout zone, test the limits of your strategy skills, and bring justice to the wasteland.”

Director’s Cut New Features:



Complete Graphics Overhaul: Rebuilt in Unity 5, Wasteland 2’s environments and characters have been updated to take advantage of the latest graphics technologies.

Rebuilt in Unity 5, Wasteland 2’s environments and characters have been updated to take advantage of the latest graphics technologies. Perks &: Quirks: Customize your squad even more! Perks & Quirks are special personality traits you can use to give your characters even more life, with their own unique bonuses… and drawbacks.

Customize your squad even more! Perks & Quirks are special personality traits you can use to give your characters even more life, with their own unique bonuses… and drawbacks. Precision Strikes: Fire on your enemies and debilitate them with tactical attacks! Cripple a leg to slow an enemy down, fire on their gun to blast it to bits, or aim for the head to knock them senseless – or blow it clean off.

Fire on your enemies and debilitate them with tactical attacks! Cripple a leg to slow an enemy down, fire on their gun to blast it to bits, or aim for the head to knock them senseless – or blow it clean off. Expanded Voice Over: Over 8,000 lines of new voice-over dialog have been added for the game’s characters and companions, bringing the Wasteland to life like never before.

Disneyland Adventures (Play Anywhere title)

“Experience the magic of Disneyland like never before! Take a journey where stories come to life and dreams come true, right in your living room! Explore Disneyland® park — from Main Street U.S.A. to Critter Country — join Peter Pan to battle Captain Hook, high-five Mickey Mouse or hug Snow White.

Disneyland Adventures allows children, families and Disney fans of all ages to explore Disneyland park, step into adventures based on attractions, engage in challenging quests and interact with beloved Disney characters remastered in 4K Ultra HD and HDR.”

This title will let players experience the wonders that Disneyland has to offer right from the comforts of their own homes. With over 18 iconic attractions, Disney lovers can explore the beautiful park with some of their favourite characters through the years. The upcoming Xbox One port will also house couch co-op to let you share the adventure with loved ones.