Another Xbox Game Pass Game Leaks Ahead of Announcement

Xbox Game Pass offers subscribers access to a massive number of titles, and it looks like a new one has leaked ahead of an official announcement. Multiple Game Pass subscribers have reported receiving a push notification on the app related to Shadow Warrior 3. The notification makes it sound like Shadow Warrior 3 is available now, though that is not the case on Game Pass itself. The most likely scenario here is that Xbox accidentally sent the notification ahead of an actual announcement, and the game is going to be announced for the service in the near future!

An image of the push notification was shared on Twitter by user @Komedias1 and can be found embedded below.

Úgy néz ki, hogy hamarosan a Shadow Warrior 3 is csatlakozik a #GamePass-hez.#Xbox pic.twitter.com/qMyh3FVP3E — Komédiás (@Komedias1) January 6, 2023

As of this writing, Microsoft has not addressed the leak, nor has publisher Devolver Digital. That's not too surprising, but hopefully the companies won't keep fans waiting too long on an official announcement. The notification has drawn a lot of interest on social media, and it seems like a lot of people are excited for the game to release on Xbox Game Pass!

For those unfamiliar with the title, Shadow Warrior 3 released last year on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Developed by Flying Wild Hog, the third series entry once again puts players in the role of protagonist Lo Wang. The first-person shooter's reviews seemed to be generally lower than the previous entry in the series, but overall reception seemed to be mostly good. For anyone that might have held off on purchasing the game as a result, a Game Pass release could be the perfect opportunity to see what it has to offer.

Until we get some kind of official announcement, fans will just have to wait patiently! Subscribers shouldn't have too much trouble finding something to keep them busy until the game's addition. In the meantime, readers can find our previous coverage of Shadow Warrior 3 right here.

