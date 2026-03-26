Epic Games Store Gives Away Final Free Games of March 2026

The final free games for the month of March 2026 on the Epic Games Store have today gone live. All in all, March has been a pretty mediocre month for freebies on the Epic Store. While there have been a few highlights, such as Turnip Boy Robs a Bank and Cozy Grove, most other games that have been handed out for nothing have been rather unknown quantities. Unfortunately, for the final week of the month, Epic hasn’t done anything to change this trend with its latest giveaways.

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Starting today, March 26th, and running until the morning of April 2nd, Epic Games Store users will be able to snag Havendock and Hyper Echelon at no cost. Havendock is likely the biggest game of the bunch this week, as the cozy game just released in its 1.0 iteration a little under a year ago. Typically retailing for $20, Havendock lets players build their own utopia in the middle of the ocean for castaways to live at. For those who enjoy management sims, Havendock is definitely worth giving a look.

As for Hyper Echelon, this indie title plays like an old-school shoot ’em up game where players are tasked with taking down hordes of enemies in bullet hell environments. Hyper Echelon isn’t very expensive to begin with as it normally goes for $13, but it’s filled with tons of content that should take hours upon hours to complete.

To learn more about Havendock and Hyper Echelon to see if they might be of interest to you, you can check out official trailers and descriptions for each game below.

Havendock

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“Havendock is a cozy colony sim set in the heart of the ocean, where you’ll build a thriving town from the ground up. Welcome new settlers, manage resources, explore new lands, and live your best life. Lead your humble settlement into a high-tech society.

Create your own character. Collect resources from floating debris. Build facilities to become self-sufficient. Arrange your settlement the way you want and at your own pace.”

Hyper Echelon

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“The Royal Space Force needs you! A malicious alien force known as EXODON has brought chaos upon the Cyan Galaxy. Outnumbered and outgunned, the Royal fleet doesn’t stand a chance in a head on shoot out with the invading armadas. Tactical precision is the only chance of success. You must bravely blast through the hordes and vanquish the enemy leaders in your single seat starfighter, symbolically dubbed the Titan.

Hyper Echelon takes inspiration from arcade classics while bringing its own authentic flavor of frantic, tactical shooting action – a bold experience with enough teeth for hardcore players, and plentiful rewards to welcome newcomers.”