Baldur’s Gate 3 Gets a Surprising New Update, Here’s What Changed

A new update for Baldur’s Gate 3 has surprisingly been released today by Larian Studios. At this point, Larian has largely finished its work on BG3 and has instead moved on to its next major project, Divinity, which it announced at the end of 2025. Despite this, the studio hasn’t shelved Baldur’s Gate 3 completely, as seen by the fact that a new patch has now emerged to make the title even better.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this moment, hotfix version #36 for Baldur’s Gate 3 has been released across all platforms. All in all, this update for BG3 is a pretty small one and merely addresses a handful of issues that have continued to plague players. The most prominent errors that have been resolved with this patch are related to game crashes and frame rate drops which would occur in certain situations. Other than this, the Xbox and Mac versions of Baldur’s Gate 3 have received some specific fixes that were only impacting players on these platforms.

Moving forward, it’s hard to know how many more Baldur’s Gate 3 updates we might end up getting. Larian has made it clear that major patches and new content for the game are now done, which means that any future updates for BG3 will continue to be pretty small in nature. Still, this hotfix proves that Larian is keeping a close eye on the game and what its players are saying about it. So if more problems continue to come up with BG3 in the future, it seems likely that Larian will remain committed to rectifying them.

If you want to check out the full patch notes for this new Baldur’s Gate 3 update for yourself, you can find them attached below courtesy of Larian.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #36 Patch Notes

FIXES