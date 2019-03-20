Xbox Game Pass Adds ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Deus Ex,’ and More This Month

It’s March, and it’s time for Microsoft to add a new slew of games to Xbox Game Pass. And for this round, the subscription service is adding six new games, all of which are pretty notable additions. Headlining the line-up is probably Eidos Montreal and Square Enix’s Deus: Ex Mankind Divided, which released a couple of years ago as the latest entry in the classic sci-fi action-RPG series. Meanwhile, if you like games with even darker themes that Dues Ex’s gritty take on futurism, then you’ll probably want to check out Vampyr, which Dontnod — the makers of Life is Strange — released last year.

If neither of those games are your cup of tea, then maybe you’ll want to check What Remains of Edith Finch or The Walking Dead: Michonne, both of which are shorter experiences, but very impactful. The former is widely considered one of the best games of 2017, while the latter is a neat and contained spin-off in Telltale’s The Walking Dead series that follows Michonne.

If, somehow, none of these four games tickle your fancy, then Microsoft is also adding Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite for fighting game fans. While Capcom’s 2016 fighting game failed to hit the mark and catch on, it still is a lot of fun if you’re a fan of the series.

Anyway, here’s the full list of games being added and when they will go live:

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (March 21)

What Remains of Edith Finch (March 21)

The Walking Dead: Michonne (March 28)

Vampyr (March 28)

Operencia: The Stolen Sun (March 29)

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite (April 1)

For more details on what each game is about, be sure to check out Microsoft’s new post, which provides a brief elevator pitch of each title. I personally can’t recommend enough checking out What Remains of Edith Finch if you’re looking for an emotional, story-driven, short experience. And if you like vampires, Vampyr is pretty darn good too.

While each month Microsoft adds new games to Xbox Game Pass, each month it also removes some games from the line-up. This month it removed four titles, which you read more about here.