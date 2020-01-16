Xbox Game Pass Is Adding Trio of 2019 Heavy Hitters

Microsoft has announced that it’s adding three games to Xbox Game Pass on PC. More specifically it has revealed three 2019 games are joining the library of the PC version of the service, and all three happen to be great games. In fact, one of them is one of the best games of last year. There’s no word when the three games — A Plague Tale: Innocence, Children of Morta, and Gris — will be made available, but Microsoft notes all will arrive in the coming weeks.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is available on both Xbox One and PC, though the library of games on each are different. Speaking of the libraries, they are big and constantly updated with new additions and subtractions. And not only do you get unlimited access to this library for $10 a month, but you get other perks like exclusive discounts and occasionally the ability to play some games early.

Details on a stellar @XboxGamePassPC deal and new info on upcoming PC games here on Xbox Wire. https://t.co/yOqKBV3bPc — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) January 16, 2020

Below, you can read more about each game joining the library:

A Plague Tale: Innocence: “Follow the grim tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history. Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo will come to know and trust each other. As they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds, they will fight to find purpose in this brutal, unforgiving world.”

Children of Morta: “Children of Morta is an action RPG with a rogue-lite approach to character development, where you don’t play a single character – but a whole, extraordinary family of heroes. Hack’n’slash through hordes of enemies in procedurally generated dungeons, caves and lands and lead the family of Bergsons, with all their flaws and virtues, against the forthcoming Corruption.”

Gris: “Gris is a hopeful young girl lost in her own world, dealing with a painful experience in her life. Her journey through sorrow is manifested in her dress, which grants new abilities to better navigate her faded reality. As the story unfolds, Gris will grow emotionally and see her world in a different way, revealing new paths to explore using her new abilities.”

Xbox Game Pass is available on PC and Xbox One. For more news, rumors, and leaks on the service, be sure to check out all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.