Xbox Game Pass Announces Over 50 Games Coming Soon

Today at X019 in London, Microsoft had a huge announcement for Xbox Game Pass. How huge? Like, over 50 games huge. That’s right, today Microsoft announced over 50 different games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in the future, including six games dropping today, and others that you won’t see until 2020. Included in this huge batch is a big slab of classic Final Fantasy games, upcoming releases, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and much more.
For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass costs $10 a month and grants you unlimited access to a vast library of games that’s habitually updated with new additions and subtractions each week. In addition to this, there’s other perks such as exclusive discounts and the ability to play some games early. Anyway, below you can view the full rundown of what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in the future:
Available Now
- Console
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game
- Rage 2
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- The Talos Prinicple
- Tracks: The Train Set Game
- PC
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Hearts of Iron IV
- The Talos Prinicple
- Tracks: The Train Set Game
Coming This Holiday:
- Console
- Darksiders III
- The Escapists 2
- Halo: Reach
- Life is Strange 2: Episode 5
- My Friend Pedro
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Vambrace: Cold Soul
- PC
- Darksiders III
- The Escapists 2
- Halo: Reach
- My Friend Pedro
- The Red Strings Club
- Vambrace: Cold Soul
Coming In 2020:
- Console
- Bleeding Edge
- Carrion
- Cyber Shadow
- Double Edge Heroes
- The Dreams Elsewhere
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Final Fantasy XV
- Grounded
- Haven
- LevelHead
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Ori and the Will of the Wisp
- Phogs
- The Red Lantern
- SkateBIRD
- Streets of Rage IV
- Supraland
- Tekken 7
- Tell Me Why
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza: Kiwami
- Yakuza: Kiwami 2
- PC
- Bleeding Edge
- Carrion
- Cyber Shadow
- Double Edge Heroes
- The Dreams Elsewhere
- Edge of Eternity
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Final Fantasy XV
- Flight Simulator
- Grounded
- Haven
- LevelHead
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Ori and the Will of the Wisp
- Phogs
- SkateBIRD
- Streets of Rage IV
- Tell Me Why
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza: Kiwami
- Yakuza: Kiwami 2