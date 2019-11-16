Xbox Game Pass Announces Over 50 Games Coming Soon

Today at X019 in London, Microsoft had a huge announcement for Xbox Game Pass. How huge? Like, over 50 games huge. That’s right, today Microsoft announced over 50 different games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in the future, including six games dropping today, and others that you won’t see until 2020. Included in this huge batch is a big slab of classic Final Fantasy games, upcoming releases, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and much more.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass costs $10 a month and grants you unlimited access to a vast library of games that’s habitually updated with new additions and subtractions each week. In addition to this, there’s other perks such as exclusive discounts and the ability to play some games early. Anyway, below you can view the full rundown of what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in the future:

Available Now

Console Age of Wonders: Planetfall The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game Rage 2 Remnant: From the Ashes The Talos Prinicple Tracks: The Train Set Game

PC Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Hearts of Iron IV The Talos Prinicple Tracks: The Train Set Game



Coming This Holiday:

Console Darksiders III The Escapists 2 Halo: Reach Life is Strange 2: Episode 5 My Friend Pedro The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Vambrace: Cold Soul

PC Darksiders III The Escapists 2 Halo: Reach My Friend Pedro The Red Strings Club Vambrace: Cold Soul



Coming In 2020: