Xbox today announced that Xbox Game Pass will add several new titles to the subscription in the coming weeks, including the likes of Halo 3: ODST, Night in the Woods, and the Destiny 2 expansions Shadowkeep and Forsaken. As is typical for these sort of announcements, the new video games coming to Xbox Game Pass are split across platforms in terms of availability with consoles, PC, and even Android in the mix.

Here is the full upcoming lineup for Xbox Game Pass that was revealed alongside their available dates in handy list format:

9/17 (PC): Company of Heroes 2,

9/22 (Android): Halo 3: ODST, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep and Forsaken

and Forsaken 9/22 (Console): Destiny 2: Shadowkeep and Forsaken

9/22 (PC): Halo 3: ODST

9/24 (Android & Console): Night in the Woods, Warhammer: Vermintide 2

9/24 (PC): Night in the Woods

There’s a new wave of @XboxGamePass games on the way, including Destiny 2, Company of Heroes 2, Night in the Woods, and a lot more. Plus: Cloud Gaming! Get your September XGP update here: https://t.co/IUgw5UL90F — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) September 14, 2020

In addition to the above, Xbox also noted that it had "snuck" a few other titles onto the service prior to today's announcement, including Black Desert (Android and console), Stranger Things 3: The Game (Android and console), and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (Android and console). And here are the upcoming titles that are leaving the service on September 30th:

Bad North (Console & PC)

DiRT Rally 2.0 (Console & PC)

Dishonored 2 (Console & PC)

Panzer Dragoon Orta (Console)

Westerado: Double Barreled (Console)

Yooka-Laylee (Console)

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month -- as does the PC version. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate runs a little more expensive at $14.99 a month. It is currently unclear exactly when EA Play will be joining the service as an additional benefit as the recent announcement simply states that it is happening this coming holiday season. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

What do you think of Xbox Game Pass' new video games? Anything particular you're looking forward to playing?