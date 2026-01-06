Xbox Game Pass Reveals First Wave of New Games for January 2026, Including Star Wars & More

Xbox Game Pass remains popular even after some major changes in 2025. And it’s not hard to see why, as the subscription keeps a steady rotation of new and interesting games for players to enjoy. Xbox is kicking off 2026 with a pretty diverse lineup of new titles with the first wave of January additions. Starting on January 6th and running through January 20th, Xbox Game Pass subscribers at all tiers have a few new additions to look forward to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

January can be a slow start to the year for new games, though there are a few noteworthy ones headed our way. Even so, the start of a new year can be a great time to go back for older games you might have missed. And whether you’re a diehard Star Wars fan or a horror enthusiast, the January 2026 Xbox Game Pass lineup likely has at least one or two titles to pique your interest. There are even a few big 2025 releases on the docket, including Atomfall and Rematch.

New Games Arriving on Xbox Game Pass in January 2026

Image courtesy of Engine Software and Bandai Namco

This month’s lineup will bring new games for Xbox Game Pass Premium, Ultimate, and PC Game Pass. As of now, it doesn’t look like we’re getting any new Game Pass Essential titles for January, though that could always change with the second wave of games. Here is every new game headed to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of January 2026:

Brews & Bastards – January 6th for PC and Xbox Series X|S (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass)

– January 6th for PC and Xbox Series X|S (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition – January 6th for PC, Handheld, and Xbox Series X|S (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass)

– January 6th for PC, Handheld, and Xbox Series X|S (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) Atomfall – January 7th for PC, Handheld, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Joining Game Pass Premium, Previously Ultimate Only)

– January 7th for PC, Handheld, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Joining Game Pass Premium, Previously Ultimate Only) Lost in Random: The Eternal Die – January 7th for PC, Handheld, and Xbox Series X|S (Joining Game Pass Premium, Previously Ultimate Only)

– January 7th for PC, Handheld, and Xbox Series X|S (Joining Game Pass Premium, Previously Ultimate Only) Rematch – January 7th for PC and Xbox Series X|S (Joining Game Pass Premium, Previously Ultimate Only)

– January 7th for PC and Xbox Series X|S (Joining Game Pass Premium, Previously Ultimate Only) Warhammer 40K: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition – January 7th for PC and Xbox Series X|S (Joining Game Pass Premium, Previously Ultimate Only)

– January 7th for PC and Xbox Series X|S (Joining Game Pass Premium, Previously Ultimate Only) Final Fantasy – January 8th for PC and Xbox Series X|S (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass)

– January 8th for PC and Xbox Series X|S (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) Star Wars Outlaws – January 13th for PC and Xbox Series X|S (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

– January 13th for PC and Xbox Series X|S (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery – January 15th for PC, Handheld, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass)

– January 15th for PC, Handheld, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) Resident Evil Village – January 20th for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass)

– January 20th for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) MIO: Memories in Orbit (Day One Release) – January 20th for PC, Handheld, and Xbox Series X|S (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

In all, it’s a decent lineup to start the year, with a good mix of genres. The most exciting games are mostly those expanding from Game Pass Ultimate to Game Pass Premium, including 2025’s Atomfall and Rematch. That said, horror fans have a great opportunity to revisit the classics with Little Nightmares and Resident Evil Village. And of course, there’s the original Final Fantasy, which is a must-try for fans of turn-based JRPGs.

Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass in January 2026

Image courtesy of Casual Brothers Ltd. and Outright Games

Alas, with new additions, we also have to say goodbye to a few games. The following are leaving Xbox Game Pass on January 15th:

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Neon White

Road 96

The Ascent

The Grinch Christmas Adventures

If you’re still working on a playthrough for any of these games, make sure to wrap it up by January 15th.

Are you excited to see any of these new Xbox Game Pass additions for January 2026? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!