Xbox Game Pass Reveals More New Games for July (Including 3 Day One Releases)

Xbox Game Pass subscribers usually get two waves of new games every month. The first is revealed fairly early on, and July came in swinging on that front. Gamers got to enjoy cozy classic Minami Lane alongside big titles like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 and Rise of the Tomb Raider. Now, we’ve got a look at the lineup for the rest of the month, and it’s got gamers feeling divided.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The start of July really delivered on new titles for Game Pass subscribers. So, expectations were set pretty high for what would follow the initial lineup. And while there’s always something to get excited for when a new round of games hits the subscription, many fans are a bit underwhelmed with this latest lineup. Even so, games like the day one release of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and RoboCop: Rogue City have fans looking forward to the second half of the month. As for my fellow cozy gaming fanatics, there’s Farming Simulator 25 to look forward to.

Farming simulator arrives on xbox game pass soon

The latter half of the month also brings in three more day one releases. So, while we might not be getting any massive bumps from the gaming backlist, there’s a few great opportunities to check out some brand-new games.

All Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in the Second Half of July 2025

Here’s the full lineup of new Xbox Game Pass games headed our way for the rest of the month:

July 15th – High on Life (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass

July 17th – RoboCop: Rogue City (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass

July 17th – My Friendly Neighborhood (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

July 18th – Back to the Dawn (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

July 22nd – Abiotic Factor (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

July 23rd – Wheel World (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass – Day One Game Pass Release

July 24th-Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass – Day One Game Pass Release

July 29th – Grounded 2 Game Preview (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass – Day One Game Pass Release

August 1st – Farming Simulator 25 (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass

Key Art fr Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

In all, the second half of the month brings in a few gems for Xbox gamers to check out. The highlight for many is no doubt the day-one Xbox Game Pass release of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. But from the comments on Xbox’s initial lineup announcement, it looks like many gamers are pretty stoked to see RoboCop: Rogue City, as well.

Grounded 2 is another exciting day-one release, though this will be a game preview version and not the full game. Even so, it’s a great chance to check out the sequel to Grounded before committing.

What do you think of this Xbox Game Pass lineup for the second half of July? Let us know in the comments below!