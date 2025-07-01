Xbox Game Pass July Games Feature Tony Hawk, Lara Croft, and More

A new month is here, and that means a new batch of games to check out through Xbox Game Pass. As is usually the case, Microsoft has now revealed games releasing in the first half of the month. So far, it’s looking like July is going to be a pretty big deal for the service, with some high-profile additions. That’s a good thing, considering the service also lost a few good games today! The list of Xbox Game Pass games for July so far can be found below:

July 1st- Little Nightmares II (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass

July 1st- Rise of the Tomb Raider (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass

July 2nd- Legend of Mana (Console) now available through Game Pass Standard

July 2nd- Trials of Mana (Console) now available through Game Pass Standard

July 3rd- Ultimate Chicken Horse (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass

July 8th- The Ascent (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass

July 9th- Minami Lane (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

July 11th- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

July 15th- High on Life (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass

tony hawk’s pro skater 3 + 4 will feature a guest from the teenage mutant ninja turtles

Day one additions are always a highlight for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, and this month has a pretty big one. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 has been highly-anticipated for a long while now, and it’s finally almost here. Game Pass subscribers that are eager to experience the game a little bit earlier can also pay for the Deluxe Edition Upgrade, which costs an additional $18. That price grants three days of early access, Doom Slayer and The Revenant as playable skaters, additional songs for the in-game soundtrack, and more.

Outside of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, Little Nightmares II is one of this month’s other big additions. Bandai Namco’s horror series is well-regarded, and has a new entry coming later this year. For newcomers interested in checking out Little Nightmares III when it arrives, this might be the perfect opportunity to see what the series has to offer. High on Life and Rise of the Tomb Raider were both games previously available on Xbox Game Pass, but if you missed them before, this might be a good opportunity to check them out.

Overall, this seems like a pretty solid start to the month of July for Xbox Game Pass. It remains to be seen what the second half of the month will bring, but Microsoft has offered a nice blend of genres, which is always a good thing. Hopefully that means subscribers won’t have any trouble finding something to enjoy.

Do you plan on checking out any of these new additions to Xbox Game Pass? Which of these titles most appeals to you? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!