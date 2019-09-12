Xbox Game Pass Adds Two New Games

Today, not one, but two new games were added to Xbox Game Pass’ vast library. And unlike some days, both games will be available for both versions of Game Pass: PC and Xbox One. Joining Gears 5, Dead Cells, and more this month, Enter the Gungeon and GoNNER are now both available to download via Xbox Game Pass. As always, once downloaded, you can play the two games as much as you’d like until they’re cycled out.

For those that don’t know: Enter the Gungeon is a critically-acclaimed and beloved bullet-hell roguelike from developer Dodge Roll and publisher Devolver Digital. It released back in 2016, and is available on basically any platform you’d play games on. Meanwhile, GoNNNER is another roguelike that released in 2016 from publisher Raw Fury and developer Art in Heart. It isn’t as popular as Enter the Gungeon, but like the Devolver title, it’s a great option if you don’t mind very challenging games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

*you’ve got mail voice* You’ve Got Games and you can install them remotely with our mobile app: https://t.co/FUZXaj5ljq pic.twitter.com/HqQfNkQVpF — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) September 12, 2019

Below, you can read more about each title. Further, you can also finds trailers for each as well.

Enter the Gungeon:

“Enter the Gungeon is a bullet hell dungeon crawler following a band of misfits seeking to shoot, loot, dodge roll and table-flip their way to personal absolution by reaching the legendary Gungeon’s ultimate treasure: the gun that can kill the past. Select a hero [or team up in co-op] and battle your way to the bottom of the Gungeon by surviving a challenging and evolving series of floors filled with the dangerously adorable Gundead and fearsome Gungeon bosses armed to the teeth. Gather precious loot, discover hidden secrets, and chat with opportunistic merchants and shopkeepers to purchase powerful items to gain an edge.”

GoNNER:

“GoNNER is a tough as hell score-based procedurally-generated platformer with roguelike elements. GoNNER is also a story about friendship between Ikk, Death, and a space whale named Sally. You will die. A lot. This is by design, but it’s not made to feel unfair. You’ll eventually get the hang of GoNNER, so don’t lose your head. But even if you do it’s okay cause we have a lot of replacement heads you can use.”

For more news, media, and information on Xbox One — and all things related to it — be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the console by clicking right here.