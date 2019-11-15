Xbox Game Pass Adds 6 New Games, Including Rage 2

Today, Xbox Game Pass added not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, but six new games. More specifically, it added six new games on Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One, and four new games for subscribers on PC, with some overlap in between. On Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now download the following six games: Age of Wonders: Planetfall, The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game, Rage 2, Remnant: From the Ashes, The Talos Principle, and Tracks: The Train Set Game. Of these six games, three of them released this year. Back in May, Rage 2 hit from Bethesda, and then this summer Age of Wonders: Planetfall and Remnant: From the Ashes released, both to decent critical-acclaim, unlike Rage 2.

Meanwhile, on PC, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can download The Talos Principle and Tracks: The Train Set Game, as well as Hearts of Iron IV, one the generation’s best strategy games, and Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, which just released today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We just told everyone at X019 we were adding more games so the only logical thing we could do was add more games pic.twitter.com/0W8FncTXeV — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) November 14, 2019n

Obviously, the biggest addition here is Rage 2, though I’m not sure it’s the best addition. If you read our review earlier this year, you’ll remember I thought it was quite, well, uninspired.

“Don’t get me wrong, Rage 2, at times, is a lot of unadulterated fun, in a mindless ‘let’s blow stuff up and mow through enemies like it’s an Olympic sport’ kind of way,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “Rage 2’s chaotic, breakneck combat can be borderline hypnotic. It’s the foundation of the game, but it’s a foundation that is shoddily built upon with sub-par writing and dated open-world design. Again, at its best Rage 2 is an exhilarating, madcap power-fantasy, but a lot of that fun is not only drowned out by other parts of the game that feel uninspired, but an over-the-top style and tone that overstays its welcome.”

That said, while Rage 2 may not be worth your time, Hearts of Iron IV, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, and some of the other games added certainly are.