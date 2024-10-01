Xbox Game Pass Adds a PlayStation Game and More to Start October

A new month has arrived, and the start of October means new options are on the way for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. For many people, October means the start of spooky season, but for baseball fans, it's all about the road to the World Series. The playoffs begin today, and tomorrow, Game Pass subscribers will be able to play MLB The Show 24. It's been years since The Show first started showing up on Xbox, but it's still somewhat surreal to see the PlayStation series available on Game Pass! Subscribers can also look forward to the following games this month:

October 2nd- MLB The Show 24 (Console)

October 2nd- Open Roads (Console)

October 2nd- Sifu (Console, PC, Cloud)

October 7th- Mad Streets (Console, PC, Cloud)

October 10th- Inscryption (Console, PC, Cloud)

MLB The Show 24 is not the only notable release this month. Sifu received critical praise upon its release in 2022, earning a score of 4 out of 5 from ComicBook reviewer Nick Valdez. Later this year, Sifu will be one of several video games that will receive a dedicated episode in the Prime Video series Secret Level. With the game now available on Xbox Game Pass, now would seem like the perfect opportunity for those that have never played it.

Last month saw the Game Pass removal of Capcom's Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy. For subscribers looking for a new visual novel to fill the void, Open Roads could be a compelling new option. The game features vocal performances by Keri Russell (The Americans) and Kaitlyn Dever (The Last of Us Season 2), and currently holds a "Mostly Positive" rating on Steam.

All in all, things are off to a nice start this month! September started out pretty lackluster for Game Pass subscribers (especially on console), but Xbox ended things on a high note with some surprise additions at Tokyo Game Show. It remains to be seen how the end of the month will play out, but there's at least one huge game that we know of so far, and that's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The game will be coming to the service on October 25th.

Are you excited to check out any of this month's games? Do you think October is off to a good start on Game Pass? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!