Xbox Game Pass Gets Four New Day One Games at Once in Massive Surprise

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users have just been surprised with not one, not two, not three, but four new day one games. Not only did Xbox Game Pass subscribers have no idea these games were being added, but they had no idea they would even release on Xbox consoles today. Of the four games, all four are available for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users, but only one of the new Xbox games is available on Xbox One. In other words, Xbox Game Pass subscribers on Xbox One only have new game rather than four.

The four new Xbox Game Pass stealth drops, while a surprise, it did not exactly come out of nowhere. The Xbox Tokyo Game Show presentation happened overnight, and all four of these stealth drops came from the show. And the new, surprise additions came at a perfect time as Xbox Game Pass subscribers were threatening to cancel their subscriptions after a terrible month for the subscription service.

Below, you can read more about all four new Xbox Game Pass games and check out trailers for each game as well. How long any of these games will be available via the subscription service, Microsoft does not say.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster

About: "A series of re-releases of Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI."

Legend of Mana

About: "Legend of Mana is an action RPG where you can adventure through the world of Fa'Diel! Discover a world inhabited by all kinds: humans; beastmen; pirate penguins; wise dragons and the Jumi, a race on the path to annihilation. Each with their own set of values, they come into both conflict and collaboration over the course of this tale. The story unfolds over a backdrop of graphics that evoke the style of a charming picture book, with a magical soundtrack to accompany you.

Trials of Mana

About: "When the world was shrouded in darkness, the Mana Goddess drew forth the Sword of Mana to smite the eight Benevodons, monsters of destruction. She sealed the horrors inside the eight Mana Stones, bringing the realm back from the brink. Weakened from rebuilding the world, the Goddess changed herself into a tree and fell into a deep sleep for many years. However, the forces of evil soon sought to free the Benevodons to gain control of the world. They started a terrible war to further their plot and destabilize the kingdoms. Peace was at an end. Mana itself began to disappear from the world and the Mana Tree started to wither..."

All You Need Is Help

About: "Brought to you by Q-Games, the creators behind such classics as PixelJunk Monsters and PixelJunk Shooter, this innovative cooperative multiplayer game introduces a fresh new way to play with your friends. Dive into a quirky multiplayer cooperative puzzle game where adorable, fluffy cube-shaped creatures collaborate to reach their goals. These creatures, each oddly shaped, jostle against each other to help solve puzzles together. When in trouble, shout 'HELP!' and friends will surely come to your aid. With everyone's strength, turn friendships into friend-shapes!"