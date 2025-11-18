Xbox Game Pass Reveals 9 New Games, Including Day-One Marvel Release

It’s been an interesting year for Xbox Game Pass. With a price increase for the Ultimate tier and a ton of new perks and changes, the subscription just keeps changing. But one thing that hasn’t changed is the influx of new Xbox Game Pass titles twice a month. The first wave of new games for November 2025 was pretty impressive, with a ton of day-one titles added to the service. But the month is just halfway through, which means Xbox Game Pass subscribers have more new games to look forward to.

The start of November 2025 gave us the day-one release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, along with a couple of cozy games like Winter Burrow and Whiskerwood. Now, 9 more games are headed our way through the end of November and on to early December. Most notably, Marvel Cosmic Invasion will arrive as a day-one release, but there’s plenty more to look forward to for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.

Latest Xbox Game Pass Additions for Premium, Ultimate, and PC Game Pass For November 2025

While many of the games added to Xbox Game Pass earlier this month were locked behind the Ultimate tier, this next wave is more of a mix. That means that Premium subscribers have a few new games to look forward to. Here’s everything headed to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of November 2025:

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault (Game Preview) – November 19th (Game Pass Ultimate & PC Game Pass for PC)

(Game Preview) – November 19th (Game Pass Ultimate & PC Game Pass for PC) Kulebra and the Soul of Limbo – November 19th (Game Pass Premium for Cloud, Console, and PC)

– November 19th (Game Pass Premium for Cloud, Console, and PC) Revenge of the Savage Planet – November 19th (Game Pass Premium for Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

– November 19th (Game Pass Premium for Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road – November 20th (Game Pass Ultimate & PC Game Pass, for Handheld & PC)

– November 20th (Game Pass Ultimate & PC Game Pass, for Handheld & PC) The Crew Motorfest – November 20th (Game Pass Ultimate & PC Game Pass for Cloud, Console, and PC)

– November 20th (Game Pass Ultimate & PC Game Pass for Cloud, Console, and PC) Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – November 25th (Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, & PC Game Pass for Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

– November 25th (Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, & PC Game Pass for Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) Kill It With Fire! 2 – November 25th (Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, & PC Game Pass for Cloud, Console, and PC)

– November 25th (Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, & PC Game Pass for Cloud, Console, and PC) Marvel Cosmic Invasion – December 1st (Game Pass Ultimate & PC Game Pass for Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC)

– December 1st (Game Pass Ultimate & PC Game Pass for Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – December 2nd (Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, & PC Game Pass for Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Image courtesy of Tribute Games, Dometu, and Gamirror Games

The big highlight here is the day-one addition of the highly anticipated Marvel beat ’em up, Marvel Cosmic Invasion. This game has been incredibly popular during demo and preview weekends and is sure to be an enticing addition to Xbox Game Pass. That said, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault is another highly anticipated game finally headed to Early Access.

In all, 9 new games arriving right around the start of the winter holidays isn’t bad. And it’s definitely nice to see a few new additions to the Premium tier this time around.

Which new games are you most excited to see coming to Xbox Game Pass this month?