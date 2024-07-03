Xbox Game Pass Rumored to Get Crash Bandicoot and More Activision Games Soon

Microsoft completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard late last year, but Xbox Game Pass subscribers haven’t had much to celebrate just yet. However, it seems that the dam might be breaking, and we could start to see some Activision Blizzard games on the service starting next month. According to a leaker that goes by eXtas1s on the eXputer forums, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will be arriving sometime in August, with Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 coming “very soon.” Sources for Windows Central also seemed to confirm the news of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy‘s impending arrival.

As with any rumor, readers should take this with a grain of salt. At this point, Xbox has only confirmed games that will be released on Game Pass through mid-July, so it’s going to be at least a few weeks before we know if Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is added to the service next month. Considering that the vast majority of first-party Xbox games are available on the service, it seems like just a matter of time before it happens!

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is a collection of remasters of the first three games in the series. Those three games were originally released on PlayStation, back when Crash and Spyro were basically mascots for the company. Their PlayStation exclusivity ended decades ago, with Crash and Spyro going multi-platform in the early 2000s. Those characters are now wholly-owned by Xbox, and we don’t know what the company plans on doing with them next. N. Sane Trilogy developer Toys for Bob went independent following the Activision Blizzard acquisition, but is working on something new for Xbox.

It might be known best for the Call of Duty series, but Activision Blizzard has released a lot of beloved games over the years, and it will be interesting to see what gets added to Xbox Game Pass as a result. There have recently been rumors that some of Activision’s Transformers games will be made available again soon, so it seems like Xbox is really starting to dig into Activision Blizzard’s back catalog to find the games it can offer once again!

