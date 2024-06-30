Multiple Transformers Games to Seemingly Return After Being Delisted

It looks as though multiple Transformers video games which were previously delisted from multiple marketplaces could soon be available to purchase once again. Back in 2018, Activision surprisingly made the decision to remove Transformers: War for Cybertron, Transformers: Fall of Cybertron, Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark, and Transformers: Devastation from storefronts. These removals were due to licenses that had since expired, which meant that Activision could no longer sell each title. Since then, fans have continued to hope that they would one day return, which now seems to finally be happening.

Spotted by @TFHypeGuy on X (formerly Twitter), all of these aforementioned Transformers games have been spotted once again on the Xbox and Steam stores. While none of them are available to buy at the time of this writing, some of the listings are said to be "Uninitialized" for the moment. As a result, it seems clear that something is happening behind the scenes that will soon result in these games being available to purchase.

Will they be released? pic.twitter.com/mPvzI3PELK — Is Transformers: One Trailer 2 out? (@TFHypeGuy) June 30, 2024

One big reason why the Transformers games could be returning is because Activision is under new ownership. Within the past year, Microsoft became the new owner of Activision and all of its various titles. As a result, the call to revive these Transformers video games now falls to those at Xbox. Microsoft could re-up the licenses for its Transformers titles of yesteryear as a simple way of winning over fans.

A little under a year ago, those at Hasbro, the company in charge of the Transformers license, said that they hoped ownership at Microsoft would look to relist these games. While Hasbro didn't sound optimistic about such a prospect, it suggested that Microsoft could easily put all of these games onto Xbox Game Pass to further improve what the service has to offer. For now, there's no such guarantee that this will happen, but we could hear definitive news on the matter quite soon.

