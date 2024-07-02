Xbox Game Pass July Games Include Cartoon Fighters, Day One Releases, and More

A new month has begun, and Xbox Game Pass has pulled back the curtain on all of the games that can be expected in the first half of July. As previously revealed, that lineup will include Magical Delicacy, a day one release arriving on July 16th. However, there are a bunch of other options on the way this month, including some titles that will be made available later in the week. Hopefully all subscribers will find something they can enjoy from this group! The full line-up of Game Pass options through the first half of the month can be found below:

July 3rd- Journey to the Savage Planet (Console, PC, Cloud)

July 3rd- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)

July 9th- The Case of the Golden Idol (Console, PC, Cloud)

July 9th- Cricket 24 (Console, PC, Cloud)

July 11th- Neon White (Console, PC, Cloud)

July 11th- Tchia (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)

July 16th- Flock (Console, PC, Cloud)

July 16th- Magical Delicacy (Console, PC, Cloud)

All in all, this is a quieter start to the month than we saw in June. There isn’t anything as high profile as the two Octopath Traveler games or The Callisto Protocol, but that’s not to say there aren’t some gems to be found. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 in particular should be an exciting addition for those that haven’t played it. The fighting game features a cast spanning various Nickelodeon properties, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Garfield, and SpongeBob SquarePants. In ComicBook’s official review, Nick Valdez awarded the game a score of 4 out of 5 last year, calling it “a lot more fun to play than the first title.”

While many of these games are making their first appearance on Xbox Game Pass, Journey to the Savage Planet is actually making its return to the service. That should be good news for those that missed out on playing it the first time it was offered, as the game has also received praise from the ComicBook staff. In 2020, reviewer Charlie Ridgely gave Journey to the Savage Planet a score of 4 out of 5, calling it “a delightfully twisted tale wrapped in a supremely silly package.”

Are you excited for any of these Game Pass releases? Which one appeals to you the most? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!