Xbox Game Pass Surprises Fans With Spyro the Dragon Announcement

Spyro the Dragon fans are going to have something to celebrate in the near future. Following a tease earlier this morning, Xbox has now confirmed that Spyro Reignited Trilogy will be getting a release on Xbox Game Pass. The big day is tomorrow (November 12th), and the game will be available on console, PC, and Cloud to Game Pass Standard, Ultimate, and PC subscribers. Basically, if you have any tier higher than Game Pass Core, you can play remasters of the original Spyro, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is a 2018 remaster of the first three games in the series. Those three games were once exclusive to the original PlayStation, but the remaster made them available to a much wider audience. Developed by Toys for Bob with input from original developer Insomniac, Reignited Trilogy is very faithful to the original games, but offers a few changes and updates. Most notably, the games have been given an impressive graphic overhaul, with redesigned characters and much prettier worlds. For those familiar with the original games, the remasters feel faithful to the originals, but with some modern sensibilities.

The rights to the Spyro the Dragon franchise were obtained by Xbox as part of its acquisition of Activision Blizzard last year. Since then, Xbox Game Pass has been slowly adding more Activision games to its catalog, including Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy and multiple Call of Duty titles. There have also been rumors about Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 on the way. The publisher owned a metric ton of games that could likely be added to Xbox Game Pass with minimal effort, as well as some licensed games that might require a little more work. Hopefully we’re starting to see the dam break, and a lot more Activision games will make the jump in the near future.

Following the Activision Blizzard acquisition, Toys for Bob made the decision to become an independent studio. The company will now have a lot more freedom to decide what they work on in the future, which seemed to be an issue for them under Activision. Even though they won’t be an Xbox owned studio, Toys for Bob seems to have a good relationship with the company, as their next game will be published by Xbox Game Studios. There has been speculation that the new game could be related to Spyro the Dragon or Crash Bandicoot, as the developer clearly has an affinity for these characters, who are both highlighted on the company’s website. For now though, fans of both of those series will have to settle for their existing games coming to Xbox Game Pass!

Are you happy about Spyro Reignited Trilogy coming to Xbox Game Pass? Do you think Toys for Bob is working on a new Crash or Spyro game?