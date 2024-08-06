Xbox Game Pass Early August Games Include Crash Bandicoot, a Mafia Remake, and More

A new month has officially begun, and for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, that means a new batch of games has now been revealed for the service. Unfortunately, August seems to be off to a slower start, with just three games set to arrive on the service, and there’s not much in the way of surprises to be found. In fact, we knew about all of these games ahead of time, both through leaks and official announcements. Still, the quality of the games is pretty strong, and that should make a lot of people happy. Xbox Game Pass will be adding the following games this month:

August 7th- Creatures of Ava (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)

August 8th- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Console, PC, Cloud)

August 13th- Mafia: Definitive Edition (Console, PC, Cloud)

The confirmation of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy should bode well for other Activision published games. Following Microsoft’s acquisition of the company last year, Activision games have been slow coming to Game Pass, but the dam appears to be breaking. Last month saw the arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and soon subscribers will have Crash games to enjoy as well. Rumors about N. Sane Trilogy‘s arrival on Game Pass started to circulate over a month ago, and also suggested that other Activision games will come after. Those rumors came from leaker eXtas1s, who also claimed that Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 will be arriving “very soon.” Obviously neither is confirmed yet, but it’s possible we could see them in the back half of August, or next month.

In addition to the three games announced, we do have official word of at least one game coming in the second half of August. Like Creatures of Ava, Core Keeper is a day one release that will be dropping this month. The game is coming to the service on August 27th, on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Cloud. Unfortunately, new games arriving on Xbox Game Pass also means that some games will be leaving the service soon, and this month is no exception. There are some pretty notable departures in August, and readers can learn more about them right here.

