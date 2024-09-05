Spyro Fans Think a New Game Is Being Teased

It's been a long time since there's been a new Spyro the Dragon game, but some fans think that a new one could be in development. Back in May, developer Toys for Bob gutted its entire website; four months later, it has now been relaunched with a brand-new look and the team is clearly quite proud of its work with Spyro and Crash Bandicoot. The new site features the two characters very prominently, in multiple sections. Not only are the two characters towards the top of the page, their games are also featured in the "recent games" section, alongside a mystery game shrouded in purple.

That purple color and the prominence of Spyro on the company's website has gotten a bunch of fans speculating that Toys for Bob could be working on a new Spyro game. Much of this speculation comes from the Spyro Universe account on X/Twitter, which has a significant following. Is it a stretch? Maybe. But it's worth noting that Toys for Bob's first game as an independent studio is something that will be published by Microsoft. Spyro and Crash are both owned by Microsoft following the Activision acquisition, and Toys for Bob clearly has a passion for them. It would honestly be surprising if they were working on something that wasn't related to one or both of these characters!

Following the release of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Toys for Bob was working on a fifth entry in the series, which would have also featured Spyro as a playable character. Plans for that game were scuttled when Crash 4 sales failed to match the same numbers as Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and Toys for Bob ended up as a support team on the Call of Duty series for a short time. That all changed when Toys for Bob made the decision to go independent earlier this year, potentially freeing them to work on the things they're most passionate about. Interestingly enough, Toys for Bob's website has no mention whatsoever about its Call of Duty work, which might indicate how the company feels about that particular era.

For now, Spyro and Crash fans will just have to wait patiently to see what gets revealed by Toys for Bob. Whatever the future holds for the studio, the team has earned a lot of faith from fans!

