Xbox Game Pass Adding Multiple Day One Games in November

November is here, and for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, that means a new batch of games to play. This morning, Microsoft pulled back the curtain on games releasing in the first half of the month. The big highlight so far is that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have a total of three day one games to play, two of which will be arriving this week, while the third is coming a little later in the month. In addition, Game Pass Standard subscribers will be getting four games later this week. The full list of games can be found below:

November 5th- Metal Slug Tactics (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate November 6th- Go Mecha Ball (Console) through Game Pass Standard November 6th- Harold Halibut (Xbox Series X|S) through Game Pass Standard November 6th- The Rewinder (Console) through Game Pass Standard November 6th- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Console) through Game Pass Standard November 7th- Goat Simulator Remastered (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate November 19th- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate

Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will note that all four of the games coming to the standard tier this week were previously made available to them and are currently playable. For standard subscribers that have been hoping to play these games, this should be a welcome opportunity. Three of the four Standard options arriving this week first released in 2024, so these are relatively new games, even if they aren’t day one titles.

The biggest game this month for subscribers will likely be Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. For this new installment in the series, Microsoft is promising “the most detailed digital twin of the world to date.” The series was a PC exclusive for most of its existence, but that finally changed a few years ago. Now Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is coming out day one on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Cloud, which shows just how much has changed. It remains to be seen whether this new entry will offer enough new to keep fans invested, but hopefully the game can deliver an exciting experience.

At this point, we don’t know how Xbox Game Pass will close out November, but the first half of December has a very big game to look forward to. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on day one, when it releases on December 9th. The latest from Bethesda might be one of the most anticipated games of the year for Xbox fans. The game was looking pretty good from our hands-off preview earlier this year, with some interesting puzzles and combat that seemed to channel the best elements of the movies that inspired it.

