Xbox Lets Users Try New Version of Xbox Game Pass for $1

After introducing a new version of Xbox Game Pass to subscribers last month, Xbox is now ready to let people test out that new Xbox Game Pass tier to see if it’s for them. Instead of asking people to subscribe at the full price, Xbox is offering these previews of Xbox Game Pass Standard for just $1 per subscriber, a familiar deal that’s often been used with other Xbox Game Pass tiers to entice new subscribers into checking it out. This $1 offer for Xbox Game Pass Standard is currently only available to Xbox Insiders, though it’s relatively easy to get into the program if you’re interested.

The Xbox Game Pass Standard option was announced at the same time as other Xbox Game Pass changes which included things like price increases for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which did not go over well at all with subscribers. It was a busy time for Xbox Game Pass, and considering how there are now all kinds of options like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass Core, PC Game Pass, and now Xbox Game Pass Standard, it’s not exactly getting any easier to keep up with.

Fortunately for those who aren’t in the know about this new option, it’s relatively easy to understand. While Xbox Game Pass Core has over 30 games included in its library, Xbox Game Pass Standard will have “hundreds of great games” at launch, Xbox says. It comes with member discounts and online multiplayer as well, but the big difference between it and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the lack of day-one games. Games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Doom: The Dark Ages, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and more first-party games won’t be included in Xbox Game Pass Standard right when they launch, though they could always be added later.

“Some games coming to Game Pass Ultimate (day one games or other game entries) will not be immediately available with Game Pass Standard and may be added to the library at a future date (can be up to 12 months or more and will vary by title),” Xbox said about its diferent versions of Xbox Game Pass. “We’ll continue to share with all Game Pass members when games are being added and available to play for each plan.”

At launch, Xbox Game Pass Standard will cost $14.99 a month, but it’s $1 for Xbox Insiders for the time being. Renewals are also $1, though it’s unclear if and for how long one could renew their membership out for that price if they decide to keep it.

Xbox Insiders can redeem the offer now through their Xbox Insider apps, and those looking to be part of the program can learn how to join here.