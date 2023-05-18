Xbox Game Pass Surprises Users With Unexpected Day One Release

Earlier this week, Xbox Game Pass revealed several games set to release through the end of May. It was already a pretty interesting crop of games, but Xbox just released a game on the service that was not included in the previous announcement! The title in question is Supraland: Six Inches Under, a game that was originally envisioned as DLC for Supraland, but ended up expanded into a wholly-new game. Like the original, this one is a first-person Metroidvania game where players can access new areas once they've obtained a new item or ability.

The biggest difference between Supraland: Six Inches Under and the original game is that this one all takes place underground. In a post on Xbox's official website, Humble Games senior brand manager Connor Bridgeman states that "paths are more defined and distinct: caves and corridors connected by a central hub called Cagetown, where all the toy-people survivors of the dreadful Rakening dwell." Developer Supra Games is still working on a "full-on sequel" in the form of Supraworld. However, Supraland: Six Inches Under gave the team the ability to test and come up with new ideas before that game's release.

Supraland: Six Inches Under is available right now on both Xbox Game Pass for PC as well as consoles. Users that don't subscribe to Game Pass can also purchase Supraland: Six Inches Under on the Microsoft Store for $19.99. While Xbox states that the campaign is on the shorter side, new areas and challenges are unlocked after the credits roll, including some of the most difficult puzzles in the game. For players that are in need of something to tide them over until the release of Supraworld, this seems like the perfect option!

Of course, Game Pass subscribers that aren't interested in Supraland: Six Inches Under still have plenty of other exciting games to check out this month! Today also saw the release of two other games: Eastern Exorcist and Ghostlore.

