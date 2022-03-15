Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Games for March

Xbox has officially announced a new set of titles coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service this month with two of them — Shredders and The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos — joining later this week. Xbox Game Pass is additionally set to add titles like Crusader Kings III, Zero Escape: The Nonary Games, and more in the coming weeks. As is typical, the exact platforms these will all be available on differs between console, PC, and via the cloud.

In addition to the previously mentioned video games, Xbox Game Pass will also be adding Tainted Grail: Conquest, Norco, F1 2021, and Weird West before the end of March. If history is any indication, this should be the last batch announced for the month barring any surprises, and the next slate of Xbox Game Pass titles will be announced in early April.

Here is the new list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles in release order as well as their descriptions, straight from Xbox:

March 17th:

Shredders (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: “Break into the snowboarding event of the year in the hope of scoring a wildcard entry to an exclusive invitational. To prove you’re up to the challenge, master the art of park riding, buttering rails, and massive kickers and earn your place in the world of snowboarding.”

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: “Live an adventure filled with humor, surprises, and silly encounters as you step into the wacky heroic fantasy universe of The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk. Lead a team of unlikely and clumsy heroes in this epic and challenging tactical RPG.”

March 22nd:

Tainted Grail: Conquest (Console)

Description: “Explore the ever-changing maps, fight with deadly enemies, and learn what happened to the cursed island of Avalon in this unique, infinitely replayable, story-driven hybrid between a deck-building roguelike and an RPG game. Create your own combos out of hundreds of cards and learn how to survive in a dark, unforgiving world shrouded by a mysterious, deadly force known as the wyrdness.”

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: “A group of strangers are kidnapped and forced to participate in a diabolical game of death. Who can be trusted? Tensions rise as the situation becomes increasingly dire. Can you find a way out of The Nonary Games? Or will you pay the ultimate price?”

March 24th:

Norco (PC)

Description: “Play the southern gothic point-and-click narrative adventure for yourself and explore the sinking suburbs and verdant industrial swamps of a distorted South Louisiana. Your brother Blake has gone missing in the aftermath of your mother’s death. In the hopes of finding him, you must follow a fugitive security android through the refineries, strip malls, and drainage ditches of suburban New Orleans.”

F1 2021 (Console)

Description: “It’s lights out and away we go! EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate members can experience a gripping F1 story, hit the track with their own team and live every Formula 1 fan’s ultimate fantasy as F1 2021 joins a collection of racing games available to play on EA Play.”

March 29th:

Crusader Kings III (Console)

Description: “Live the life of a medieval ruler in Paradox Development Studio’s award-winning strategy role-playing game, Crusader Kings III! Assume the leadership of a medieval noble family, increasing its power and reputation through the generations. As one ruler dies, they are replaced by an heir who may have very different abilities or interests, forcing you to adjust your long-term plans.”

March 31st:

Weird West (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: “Weird West is a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures, each playing with their own rules and their own peculiar motives.”

If you somehow are not already familiar, the Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month — as is the PC version. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate runs a little more expensive at $14.99 a month.

