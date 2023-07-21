New Xbox Game Pass Deal Lets You Save $20

A new Xbox Game Pass deal lets subscribers save roughly $20. Unfortunately, the deal is locked behind an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. If you're just a standard Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you don't qualify for the deal. If you are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or PC you're getting 75 days of Crunchyroll Premium for free. According to Xbox, this deal is "in celebration of Anime Month" and to "elevate your anime experience." If any of this sounds familiar, it's because this isn't the first time it's offered the anime subscription service at no extra cost to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

This offer is available until October 20, 2023 and gives you the ability to stream the world's largest anime library featuring 1,300 titles. And you can do all of this ad-free. Normally for this you would need to fork over roughly $20 as a monthly subscription runs at $7.99 and this is roughly a two-and-half month subscription.

"Anime Month is a collective celebration of the medium for all fans: both newcomers and those who have been watching since it was called 'Japanimation,' says Xbox of the annoucement. "Whether you plan on celebrating by rewatching an old favorite or starting a new series, now is the perfect time to claim your free trial of Crunchyroll Mega Fan."

This offer is available to both brand new and returning Crunchyroll Mega Fan subscribers. If you're already a subscriber then you can't claim this offer. It is also not available to "previous trial users in the past year." If you check the right boxes though, you can redeem the offer via the "Perks" gallery on your Xbox console or on the Xbox app if you're on PC or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app if you're on iOS/Android. Once claimed, members will be sent to the Crunchyroll site to activate their subscription.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC at the price of $17 a month, which is $6 a month more than the standard tier of Xbox Game Pass.