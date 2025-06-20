New Xbox Game Pass Day One Game Is Instantly a Huge Hit

This week, a new Xbox Game Pass day one game released and it was a massive flop. On the opposite side of the spectrum, a second day one Xbox Game Pass game released this week and it instantly proved to be a substantial hit. As a day one Xbox Game Pass game, it is limited to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier of the subscription service. Those not at the most expensive tier of the Microsoft subscription service do not have day one access to it, but they may want to upgrade their subscription to obtain this access.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Xbox Game Pass day one game in question is Rematch from French developer Slocap, the studio who previously put out Sifu in 2022 and Absolver in 2017. And it looks like Rematch is poised to be the studio’s biggest game yet, as within 24 hours it has already posted over one million unique players. Now, it is one of the most-played games on Xbox Game Pass right now, which is no doubt helping this substantial player count.

While Rematch is proving popular, it is not proving universally beloved. For example, it only has a 76 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, on the general consumer front, it only has a 77 percent approval rating among Steam users. That said, it appears substantial bugs and server issues are weighing down both of these numbers. To this end, once both of these are ironed out these scores may not be totally accurate and reflective of the game’s quality and popularity.

Play video

Whether Rematch will be able to sustain this early popularity over time remains to be seen. If it is going to, it will need to fix the server issues stat, and wipe various bugs and performance issues from the equation. And of course, it will need a steady flow of post-launch content to keep players engaged. In the meantime though, this is one of the biggest Xbox Game Pass day one games of the year, right alongside the likes of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, DOOM: The Dark Ages, Atomfall, Crime Scene Cleaner, and other Xbox Game Pass hits from earlier in the year.

For more Xbox Game Pass coverage — including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals — click here.