Major Xbox Game Pass Day One Game Is a Flop

Xbox Game Pass has two major additions this week in the form of two notable day one games. Unfortunately for subscribers, one of these two games is turning out to be a flop. Of course, the main appeal of Xbox Game Pass, especially compared to something like PS Plus, is the plethora of games available at day one of each of their respective launches. PS Plus has this too, but not to the extent of Xbox Game Pass. That said, this only comes with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which means Xbox fans must pay $20 a month for this perk. And in June, this perk is perhaps paying off less than some previous months.

One of June 2025’s big Xbox Game Pass day one games is unfortunately proving a flop, and that is FBC: Firebreak, which released this week and was included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate the moment it did. Right now, at the moment of writing this, the new Xbox Game Pass game only has a 66 on Metacritic, which isn’t just subpar for any major release, but especially a new release from Remedy Entertainment, the acclaimed studio behind recent titles like Alan Wake 2 and Control.

Not only is FBC: Firebreak not doing well critically, but it doesn’t seem to be cultivating much of a player base. For example, on Steam its peak concurrent player count is a very measly 1,992. Of course, it is included with both Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus, so this is going to hurt the player count on Steam, but even with that accounted for it should still be nowhere near this low.

Lastly, its user review scores are low everywhere. On the Microsoft Store, it only has 3/5 stars. On the aforementioned Metacritic, it has a 56 out of 100 with users. Meanwhile, on Steam, it only has a 63% approval rating.

Unfortunately for Remedy Entertainment, Microsoft, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers, FBC: Firebreak is a dud across the board. The three-person co-op first-person shooter is dead on arrival, and it is hard to imagine things turning around, especially considering Remedy Entertainment does not have a reputation of great post-launch support of multiplayer games.

