Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 6 Games Soon (Including Some Good Ones)

Xbox Game Pass is a great way for subscribers to try something that they wouldn’t play otherwise, but when it comes to third-party titles, there’s usually a limited window to do so. That window is about to close for six games currently available on the service. Thankfully, Xbox Game Pass gives some advance notice, so anyone that wants to play these games before they go away have two weeks left to do so. The following games are set to leave the service at the start of July:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Arcade Paradise

Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month

My Friend Peppa Pig

Robin Hood – Sherwood Builders

SteamWorld Dig

SteamWorld Dig 2

steamworld dig is one of a handful of games set to leave xbox game pass

Out of all the games leaving, the SteamWorld Dig titles are probably the most notable in this batch. Since releasing all the way back in 2013, SteamWorld Dig has been very well-received, prompting the release of a sequel a few years later, as well as multiple spin-off games. It’s worth noting that SteamWorld Dig 2 was offered and removed from Xbox Game Pass in the past, before making a comeback on the service last year. It’s possible the game could similarly return at some point down the line, but anyone worried about losing access might want to purchase it, just in case.

Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month is also a pretty significant loss. On top of including the well-regarded base game, Employee of the Month also features the DLC and other improvements. It’s always a shame to see a critically-acclaimed title leave Xbox Game Pass, but that departure is somewhat offset by the fact that the game’s sequel was released on the service last month. Anyone that needs a fix will still be able to play Revenge of the Savage Planet. The sequel doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, despite the fact that the director seems to have some mixed feelings about launching his game on the service.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are used to some departures that offset additions to the service. At this point, that’s par for the course, even if that doesn’t make it any easier when a good game goes away. While all of these games are leaving on July 1st, we should see some new announcements on or around that same day. We don’t have a full list of upcoming games just yet, but we do know of at least one pretty big new option that will be included in the first half of the month. On July 11th, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be released as a day one game for those that subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier. The highly-anticipated remaster will feature content based on two of the most well-regarded entries in the series.

Do you plan on checking out any of these games before they leave Xbox Game Pass? Which of these titles are you going to miss the most? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!