Get a Free Month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Through New Microsoft Rewards Challenge

Any Xbox One owner who’s also a member of the Microsoft Rewards program has a chance to earn a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate if they can complete a few challenges by the end of October. The challenges are simple enough and involve using some different Microsoft products like the Xbox One and the Bing search engine, and earning the free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate means you’ll be able to play the newest games coming in October and November and whatever else you might already be playing.

Microsoft’s page for its new rewards challenge titled “Operation: Cosmic Rescue” details everything those enrolled in the program. You’ll of course have to create a Microsoft Rewards account if you don’t already have one to be eligible for the rewards, but once you’ve done that, you’ll already have completed the first challenge. The rest of the tasks consist of thingsyou were p orbably going to do anyway – play games on your Xbox One, search for stuff with Bing, and donate to charity on your way to getting a free month of Game Pass Ultimate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The service bundles together Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass as one product. Any games that are added to the service once your subscription is live can be played, and you’ll be able to keep playing games like Gears 5 if you tried it with the subscription and haven’t yet decided if you want to fully invest in it yet.

You can see the full list of challenges below and can start completing them by visiting this page.

OPERATION: COSMIC RESCUE