Get a Free Month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Through New Microsoft Rewards Challenge

Any Xbox One owner who’s also a member of the Microsoft Rewards program has a chance to earn a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate if they can complete a few challenges by the end of October. The challenges are simple enough and involve using some different Microsoft products like the Xbox One and the Bing search engine, and earning the free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate means you’ll be able to play the newest games coming in October and November and whatever else you might already be playing.
Microsoft’s page for its new rewards challenge titled “Operation: Cosmic Rescue” details everything those enrolled in the program. You’ll of course have to create a Microsoft Rewards account if you don’t already have one to be eligible for the rewards, but once you’ve done that, you’ll already have completed the first challenge. The rest of the tasks consist of thingsyou were p orbably going to do anyway – play games on your Xbox One, search for stuff with Bing, and donate to charity on your way to getting a free month of Game Pass Ultimate.
The service bundles together Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass as one product. Any games that are added to the service once your subscription is live can be played, and you’ll be able to keep playing games like Gears 5 if you tried it with the subscription and haven’t yet decided if you want to fully invest in it yet.
You can see the full list of challenges below and can start completing them by visiting this page.
OPERATION: COSMIC RESCUE
- Mission 1: Done! By visiting this page, you’ve already completed your first mission.
- Mission 2: Using your computer, tablet, or smartphone, visit your Rewards page to complete at least three daily sets.
- Mission 3: Use your smartphone to complete 20 searches on Bing each week for three weeks between 10/1/2019 and 10/29/2019—using either a mobile browser or the Bing app.
- Mission 4: Earn 500 points on any device between 10/1/2019 and 10/31/2019 – try taking quizzes, clicking through Microsoft Rewards emails, or completing offers on the Microsoft Rewards app on your Xbox One console. You can track progress by coming back to visit the challenge punch card.
- Mission 5: Visit the challenge punch card on your Xbox One console and click on Mission 5. Get there by opening your Microsoft Rewards app on your console and finding the punch card tile and clicking it.
- Mission 6: Play any Xbox game on your Xbox One console and earn a single achievement. After earning the achievement, return to the punch card on any device and click on Mission 6. Get there by clicking the punch card banner on the Microsoft Rewards page or the punch card offer within the Microsoft Rewards app on your Xbox One console.
- Mission 7: Complete the weekly set on the Microsoft Rewards app on your Xbox One console every week for three weeks between 10/1/2019 and 10/29/2019. Get there by opening your Microsoft Rewards app on your console.
- Mission 8: Click on Mission 8 on any device to claim 100 points and donate them to a nonprofit of your choosing.
- Mission 9: Click on Mission 9 on any device to start a Bing scavenger hunt. Answer all three questions to complete the mission.
- Mission 10: When you have finished all nine other missions, come back to the punch card page on any device and click on Mission 10. Congrats! You have finished Operation: Cosmic Rescue.