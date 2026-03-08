The Best RPG Trilogy of All Time Is Free With Xbox Game Pass and Subscribers Are Loving It

The best trilogy in RPG history, and one of the best video game trilogies across all genres, is free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, and subscribers are unsurprisingly loving it. That said, there is some division among Xbox fans on whether the fourth game in the series is worth playing or not because, like the other three games before it, the fourth game is also included with some tiers of Xbox Game Pass, but it isn’t of the same quality level.

More specifically, over on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page, some subscribers are finally discovering how great BioWare used to be, and in particular, how great the Mass Effect trilogy was. While the studio has fallen from grace since, it was once one of the best, if not the best, studios in the industry at its peak. In this peak, it shipped the Mass Effect trilogy. The first game was released in 2007 to a 91 on Metacritic. Then Mass Effect 2 hit three years later in 2010 to a massive 96 on Metacritic. In 2012, Mass Effect 3 capped the series, earning a 93 on Metacritic in the process.

“Masterpiece” Sci-Fi RPG Series

As noted, more than a decade after its completion, only now are some gamers getting around to playing the Mass Effect trilogy, courtesy of Xbox Game Pass. To this end, one of the top recent posts on the aforementioned XGP Reddit page is a post dedicated to the game, titled “The Mass Effect games just wow.” The post notes that the Xbox user wishes they had played the games sooner.

As you would expect, when the Mass Effect trilogy is brought up, many chime in to praise the RPG trilogy, even going as far as labeling the three games as “a masterpiece.”

“Yup. I recently finished the trilogy, and it’s a masterpiece, even with the ending,” reads one of the comments. Another comment adds: “The trilogy is my favorite saga ever.”

Many other comments are dedicated to the discussion of Mass Effect Andromeda, the fourth game in the series, which came out in 2017, and was the start of BioWare’s fall from grace. The original post asks whether it is worth playing, and a majority of the comments point out it’s nowhere near the same quality and probably worth skipping as a result. However, there are some who suggest the game is much better than its reputation.

“I tried to play Andromeda but had to turn it off. I don’t want to tarnish the memory of ME with Andromeda,” reads one of the comments. “Another comment adds, in disagreement: “Andromeda had a super rough launch, and that reputation kind of stuck with it. I played years later after it had been patched up and loved it. I think it’s a shame we won’t get more, but it’s still worth playing.”

A Permanent Xbox Game Pass Addition

All four Mass Effect games are included with EA Play, which means as long as EA Play is a part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC, all four games will be permanently free with Xbox Game Pass. So, with a subscription, you can play the best RPG trilogy of all time, and then check out Andromeda to find where you land on the debate over it.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC include both the original versions of the trilogy and the remastered collection released in 2020. Pursists may want to check out the former, but the remasters are the definitive versions of each game, and unlike the originals, come with all DLC.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.