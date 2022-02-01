Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Games for February 2022

Xbox Game Pass has revealed the initial list of new games that will be coming to the popular subscription platform over the course of the coming month. With the calendar having now turned over to February, Xbox has wasted no time in informing Xbox Game Pass subscribers what they have to look forward to in the next few weeks. And while the current list of games coming to Game Pass this month might not be reflective of everything that we’ll see land on the service, it’s a pretty strong lineup all the same.

In total, Xbox revealed 10 new games this morning that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass soon. These new additions are set to begin arriving later this week and will continue to drop until the middle portion of the month. Per usual, one of the best parts of this current lineup of games for the month is that they’re each pretty different from one another and are from wildly various genres.

Here’s the list of newly revealed titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks:

Contrast (Cloud and Console) – February 3



Dreamscaper (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 3



Telling Lies (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 3



Besiege (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 10



CrossfireX (Console) – February 10



Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 10



Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 10



The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 10



Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14



Infernax (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – February 14



Again, it’s worth stressing that this current lineup of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in February 2022 will only take us through the middle portion of the month. As such, we should expect to see a number of new titles come to the platform in the back half of February as well. Once we know what those games will be, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

So how do you feel about this lineup for Xbox Game Pass in February?