Xbox Games with Gold Free Games for January 2021 Announced

Xbox has officially revealed the new Games with Gold for January 2021, and it includes four different video games playable across several different Xbox platforms thanks to the company's stance on backwards compatibility. January's lineup for the service includes Little Nightmares, The King of Fighters XIII, Dead Rising, and Breakdown with staggered availability dates.

The first two are set to initially be available on January 1st while the latter will join the offerings on January 16th. Here's the full list of Xbox Games with Gold titles for January 2021, including when they come and go, straight from Xbox:

Little Nightmares: January 1st to January 31st

The King of Fighters XIII: January 1st to January 15th

Dead Rising: January 16th to February 15th

Breakdown: January 16th to January 31st

Little Nightmares and The King of Fighters XIII kick off Games with Gold in the new year, followed by Dead Rising and Breakdown. Learn more about these games here: https://t.co/LKBXtekHxV — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) December 22, 2020

Of these, Breakdown is perhaps the least known. Here's how Xbox describes the video game:

"Trapped inside a mysterious lab and unable to remember his past, Derrick Cole must fight his way out using his newfound extraordinary powers. Combining hand-to-hand combat, state-of-the-art weapons, and an intense story line, embark on a thrilling and suspenseful search for the truth in this first-person action-adventure title."

Similar to PlayStation Plus, these free video games are available to folks that subscribe to Xbox Live Gold, which is available for $9.99 per month and broadly allows for multiplayer online gaming. Additionally, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are both now available for $499 and $299, respectively. You can also check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

What do you think of the Xbox Games with Gold for January 2021? Do any of them really speak to you? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!