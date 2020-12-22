Xbox Game Pass May Get Long-Awaited Feature Soon

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Android may add a long-awaited feature soon. Right now, Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate are limited to a single usage. Unlike many other subscription services, which allow more than one person to make use of the service at a single time, and Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription can not be used by more than one person at any single given time, which makes it less than ideal for families.

Taking to Twitter, one user brought this to the attention of Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox. Replying to this, Spencer confirmed that the team has looked into a family option, continues to do so, and would like to implement something for subscribers. Right now, there's nothing to announce, and Spencer doesn't promise there ever will be, but it sounds like it's a matter of when not if Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate add a family plan, which will likely come with a premium price point.

"We have. It's something we'd like to do," said Spencer about a family plan. "There is Home console feature for one console household but for multiple family members with consoles a family plan would help. Really appreciate the feedback."

Unfortunately, this is all Spencer says about the topic. As alluded to, not only is there no definitive word of a family plan, but even if one is coming, who knows when it will arrive. Presumably, it's coming sooner rather than later, but right now, this is just an assumption. It's also worth noting this exchange happened back on December 9, so it's possible things have since changed.

