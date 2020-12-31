Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Crash Fix Possibly Discovered for Xbox Series X

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players have been experiencing major issues with crashes on Xbox Series X, but it seems that a fix might have been discovered by a poster on Reddit. According to user EmadBella, the crashes can be predicted through framerate issues that start at the beginning of a match, as well as the controller rumble not working. According to the poster, players can prevent the game from crashing by pressing on the controller's Home button until the system shut-off prompt comes up. Players must then press the "B" button to get back to the game, and should then notice that the framerate issues and rumble are back to normal. As a result, no crash will be experienced!

The full Reddit post from EmadBella can be found embedded below.

In the comments on the post, several users agreed that this tactic seemed to fix the issue, and prevented the game from crashing. The whole "repair" should take a few seconds at most, and should at least be worth a try for anyone that starts to encounter issues when a match begins. Obviously, this is still not an ideal fix, and players shouldn't have to go through these efforts, but until Activision and Treyarch come up with a permanent solution, it could be a major help! To its credit, Treyarch is well aware of the issues surrounding the game on the Xbox Series X hardware, and seems to be hard at work on a fix.

The crashes on Xbox Series X have been well-publicized since the game released in November. One Reddit poster claimed that the issue was so bad it actually broke their Xbox Series X console. If this fix works as well as posters claim that it does, this could be a major sigh of relief for players concerned about having to send their systems back to Microsoft for a repair!

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War thus far? Have you tried this fix on Xbox Series X? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!