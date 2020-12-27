Halo Infinite Release Teased by 343 Industries

✖

Halo Infinite is set to release sometime during fall 2021 via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. According to Bonnie Ross -- the founder and head of 343 Industries, the developer behind the game -- 2021 is going to be a "big year" for the Halo franchise, and it sounds like this won't be solely because of Halo Infinite's release. That said, even if isn't solely because of Halo Infinite, the new Halo game will certainly be the center of this "big year."

According to Ross, 343 Industries is aiming "to deliver something special" with Halo Infinite and the Halo game Xbox fans deserve. Adding to this, Ross teases the team is very eager to show the progress they've been making. Unfortunately, Ross stops there before revealing when we will see more of the sci-fi first-person shooter.

"2021 will be a big year for the Halo franchise," said Ross. As we recently announced, Halo Infinite will release in fall of 2021. I realize the wait has been difficult, and I assure you that the team wants the game in your hands as soon as possible, but they also want to deliver something special…the Halo game you deserve. Thank you for your patience, your understanding, and most importantly your words of support to the team. I cannot express how grateful I am for the Halo community and the encouragement you’ve expressed to us. It has lifted us up and provided us the fuel to keep going. As you saw from the recent blog post, the team is making tremendous progress and is SO eager to show you more."

For now, it remains to be seen if the game will live up to this billing Ross has given it, and of course, take what is being said here with a grain of salt. It sounds like Ross truly believes the game will deliver, but she's also the head of the team making it, so take her hype-inducing teases with a grain of salt.

Halo Infinite is set to release sometime next fall via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on the 2021-bound game -- including not just all the latest news, but rumors and leaks as well -- click here or check out some of the relevant links below: