Xbox Game Pass Suffers Big Loss of 8 Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have lost eight different games across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and the PC, including a couple of AAA games. This week, the subscription service added more than eight games, making this big loss swallowable, but if you notice a couple of games missing it’s because many departed the subscription service this week, which means they are also no longer available to buy with a 20 percent discount for subscribers.

As always, there’s no word when or if any of these games will return. None of them are very major games, which plays against the odds of them returning in the future, but games do leave and come back, though it’s not common and again, it’s usually more popular games that players would want to see return a second time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can read more about all eight games leaving and check out a trailer for each game as well:

Haven: “Two lovers gave up everything and escaped to a lost planet to be together. Glide through a mysterious landscape, explore a fragmented world and fight against what’s trying to tear them apart in this RPG adventure about love, rebellion, and freedom.”

Call of the Sea: “Call of the Sea is an otherworldly tale of mystery and love set in the 1930s South Pacific. Explore a lush island paradise, solve puzzles and unlock secrets in the hunt for your husband’s missing expedition.”

Hello Neighbor: “Hello Neighbor is a Stealth Horror Game about sneaking into your neighbor’s house and figuring out what he’s hiding in the basement. Play against an advanced AI that learns from your actions.”

Morkredd: “Morkredd is a tense, physics-based co-op puzzle game for one to two players combining skill-based puzzle-solving, a challenging balance of light and shadow, and a dark world full of secrets to unlock.”

Moving Out: “Moving Out is a ridiculous physics-based moving simulator that brings new meaning to “couch co-op”! Are you ready for an exciting career in furniture? As a newly certified Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technician, you’ll take on moving jobs all across the busy town of Packmore.”

Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes: “Legends Unite! The Dynamic Duo of Batman and Robin join other famous super heroes from the DC Universe including Superman, Wonder Woman and Green Lantern to save Gotham City from destruction at the hands of the notorious villains Lex Luthor and the Joker.”

Football Manager 2021: “New additions and game upgrades deliver added levels of depth, drama and football authenticity. FM21 empowers you like never before to develop your skills and command success at your club.”

FIFA 19: “Powered by Frostbite, EA SPORTS FIFA 19 delivers a champion-caliber experience on and off the pitch. Led by the prestigious UEFA Champions League, FIFA 19 offers enhanced gameplay features that allow you to control the pitch in every moment. There are new and unrivaled ways to play, including a dramatic finale to the story of Alex Hunter in The Journey: Champions, a new mode in the ever-popular FIFA Ultimate Team™, and more. Champions Rise in FIFA 19.”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available — for $10 and $15 a month, respectively — via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC.