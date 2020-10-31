Xbox Game Pass Just Lost 6 Games

As of yesterday, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are six games lighter. Within these six games are not just Xbox One games, but PC games, meaning whether you're on PC or console, this latest round of departures impacts you. Thankfully, while Game Pass and Game Pass Ulitmate just lost six games, none of them are extremely consequential, which is to say none of them are the service's biggest and best games. However, that doesn't mean they aren't quality games.

As always, there's no word on when or if any of these games will return. While there's no written rule against a game leaving and coming back, it's not common or expected. Gone with the games is the exclusive 20 percent discount on each that Game Pass subscribers get when purchasing a game available via Game Pass.

Of the six games leaving, the most notable from an IP perspective is likely LEGO Star Wars III, however, it's quite old at this point. From a quality and relevancy perspective, the most notable departure is likely Tacoma or Red Strings or maybe even Afterparty.

Below, you can check out every game that left Xbox Game Pass yesterday, October 30. Included is not only a trailer of each game, but a game description and information about what platforms it's saying goodbye to.