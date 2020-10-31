Xbox Game Pass Just Lost 6 Games
As of yesterday, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are six games lighter. Within these six games are not just Xbox One games, but PC games, meaning whether you're on PC or console, this latest round of departures impacts you. Thankfully, while Game Pass and Game Pass Ulitmate just lost six games, none of them are extremely consequential, which is to say none of them are the service's biggest and best games. However, that doesn't mean they aren't quality games.
As always, there's no word on when or if any of these games will return. While there's no written rule against a game leaving and coming back, it's not common or expected. Gone with the games is the exclusive 20 percent discount on each that Game Pass subscribers get when purchasing a game available via Game Pass.
Of the six games leaving, the most notable from an IP perspective is likely LEGO Star Wars III, however, it's quite old at this point. From a quality and relevancy perspective, the most notable departure is likely Tacoma or Red Strings or maybe even Afterparty.
Below, you can check out every game that left Xbox Game Pass yesterday, October 30. Included is not only a trailer of each game, but a game description and information about what platforms it's saying goodbye to.
Afterparty
About: "In Afterparty, you are Milo and Lola, recently deceased best buds who suddenly find themselves staring down an eternity in Hell. But there's a loophole: outdrink Satan and he'll grant you re-entry to Earth."
Platforms: Xbox One
The Red Strings Club
About: "The Red Strings Club is a cyberpunk narrative experience about fate and happiness featuring the extensive use of pottery, bartending and impersonating people on the phone to take down a corporate conspiracy."
Platforms: PC
Tacoma
About: "Tacoma is a sci-fi narrative adventure from the creators of Gone Home. Set aboard a high-tech space station in the year 2088, explore every detail of how the station’s crew lived and worked, finding the clues that add up to a gripping story of trust, fear, and resolve in the face of disaster."
Platforms: Xbox One and PC
Rise & Shine
About: "Welcome to Gamearth, a once peaceful planet now threatened by the warmongering Space grunts of Nexgen. In the aftermath of their devastating first strike a child named Rise is forced to take on the sacred gun Shine - and with it the fate of his world."
Platforms: Xbox One
LEGO Star Wars III
About: "LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars will allow fans to explore endlessly and laugh their way through the Star Wars galaxy in the most humorous, accessible and action-packed LEGO game to date."
Platforms: Xbox One
The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game
About: "Build a deck of iconic heroes and challenge the forces of Sauron in this thrilling tactical card game. Travel through famous locations, complete story-driven quests and forge a new legend of Middle-earth on your own or with a friend in cooperative mode. But beware: the Eye of Sauron is searching for you."
Platforms: Xbox One and PC