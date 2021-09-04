Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 5 More Games Very Soon

✖

Xbox Game Pass may have just revealed a few days back which new titles will be coming to the subscription service in the month of September, but those future additions won't come without some losses. Yes, as we have come to expect with Game Pass, a new slate of games are soon going to be exiting the platform, one of which strangely happens to be a first-party title that was developed by one of Microsoft's own internal studios.

Found on the "Leaving Soon" page of the Xbox Game Pass website, five titles that are currently available to download and play on the subscription platform will be gone before the end of the month. Those five games in question happen to be Red Dead Online, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, Hotshot Racing, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, and Forza Motorsport 7. All of these titles in question haven't been given an exact date of departure, but they're all slated to vanish within "the next two weeks."

For the most part, the version of Xbox Game Pass that will be affected the most by these absences is that of the console version of the service. Forza Motorsport 7 happens to be the only title of these five that is available for those on PC to download. The other four games are instead all available to download solely on Xbox consoles, in addition to being playable via the Cloud.

As mentioned previously, perhaps the most bizarre removal from Xbox Game Pass in this instance happens to be that of Forza Motorsport 7. Xbox has made clear for years now that it will always make its own first-party titles available in perpetuity on Xbox Game Pass. However, Forza Motorsport 7 is a special case as Xbox and Turn 10 Studios announced earlier this summer that the racing game would be leaving the Microsoft Store as a whole in September. If you're someone who has purchased DLC for the game while accessing it via Game Pass, though, Xbox has stated that it will be sending players a digital "token" of sorts that will allow them to continue playing the game in perpetuity after its removal.

How do you feel about these upcoming departures from Xbox Game Pass? Are there any games leaving that you feel especially strong about? Let me know your reaction either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.