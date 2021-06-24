Xbox Game Pass Adds Classic Xbox 360 Game

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC can play a classic Xbox 360 game from 2010. More specifically, as of today, subscribers can enjoy Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, a 2020 remaster of 2010's Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long the game will be sticking around, but it's joined by two new PC games, Iron Harvest and Prodeus.

As always, all three of these games are limited-time additions, but as long as each is available via the subscription service, each is also available to purchase with a 20 percent discount, if you're a subscriber that is.

We can't decide if this should be called "our latest haul" or "your latest haul." regardless, here is the haul in question: pic.twitter.com/KmMiBCVQRm — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) June 24, 2021

For those that don't know: Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit debuted back in 2010 -- via a variety of platforms -- from developer Criterion Games and publisher EA. The sixteenth entry in the series, it was both a critical and commercial success, hence why it was remastered and re-released via modern platforms last year.

"Feel the thrill of the chase and the rush of escape in Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered on Xbox One," reads an official pitch of the game. "Unleash a savage sense of speed both as an outlaw and a cop in the world's hottest high-performance cars. Outsmart the heat or take down lawbreakers with the tactical weaponry at your disposal in a heart-pumping, socially competitive racing experience. Updated with enhanced visuals, cross-platform multiplayer – including the asynchronous competition powered by Autolog – plus all additional main DLC, this is the ultimate edition of Criterion Games’ critically acclaimed Need for Speed debut. It’s time to reignite the pursuit."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available -- for $10 and $15 a month, respectively -- via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on the subscription service, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and everything else Xbox -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals -- click here.